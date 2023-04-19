Probate No. 7488...

NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR SUMMARY

PROCEDURE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF REAL PROPERTY

PURSUANT TO WYO. STAT. § 2-1-205

TO THE PUBLIC AND ALL INTERESTED PERSONS

You are hereby notified that on March 20, 2023, a Petition for Summary Procedure for Distribution of Real Property (“Petition”) was filed in the District Court, Eighth Judicial District, Converse County, Wyoming, Probate No. 7488, requesting a court order for distribution of real estate interests owned by Elsie H. Stephens in Converse County, Wyoming, having a total combined value of less than $200,000, pursuant to Wyo. Stat § 2-4-101(c)(ii).

Notice is given that any objection to the Petition must be filed with the above Court within 30 days of the date of the first publication herein.  In the absence of any such timely objections, the Court shall enter a decree establishing the right and title to the property located in Wyoming.

    DATED this 14th day of April, 2023.

By: PATRICK R.  TOLLEY (#7-4534)

Welborn Sullivan Meck & Tooley, P.C.

159 North Wolcott Street, Suite 220

Casper, Wyoming 82601

Phone (307) 234-6907

Fax (307) 234-6908

Attorney for Petitioner

Publish: April 19 & 26, 2023    5897

