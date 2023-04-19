Probate No. 7488...
NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR SUMMARY
PROCEDURE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF REAL PROPERTY
PURSUANT TO WYO. STAT. § 2-1-205
TO THE PUBLIC AND ALL INTERESTED PERSONS
You are hereby notified that on March 20, 2023, a Petition for Summary Procedure for Distribution of Real Property (“Petition”) was filed in the District Court, Eighth Judicial District, Converse County, Wyoming, Probate No. 7488, requesting a court order for distribution of real estate interests owned by Elsie H. Stephens in Converse County, Wyoming, having a total combined value of less than $200,000, pursuant to Wyo. Stat § 2-4-101(c)(ii).
Notice is given that any objection to the Petition must be filed with the above Court within 30 days of the date of the first publication herein. In the absence of any such timely objections, the Court shall enter a decree establishing the right and title to the property located in Wyoming.
DATED this 14th day of April, 2023.
By: PATRICK R. TOLLEY (#7-4534)
Welborn Sullivan Meck & Tooley, P.C.
159 North Wolcott Street, Suite 220
Casper, Wyoming 82601
Phone (307) 234-6907
Fax (307) 234-6908
Attorney for Petitioner
Publish: April 19 & 26, 2023 5897
