Probate No. 7386...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) SS.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Probate No. 7386
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
LOREN DALE PIERCE also known as )
LOREN D. PIERCE, )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that on the 6th day of June, 2022, an Application for Summary Procedure for Distribution of Property was filed in the above named court by a distributee of said decedent. That there will be no administration of said estate and petitioner seeks to enter a decree establishing the right and title to real property. If no objection to the Application has been filed within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication, said decree shall be presented to the Court, in the Courtroom of said Court, in the Converse County Courthouse, 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming on July 26, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard.
DATED this 16th day of June, 2022.
DALE L. PIERCE, Petitioner
By:___________________________
HARRY B. DURHAM, III (5-1278)
E. JEANNÉE NUNN (7-4816)
Brown, Drew, Massey & Durham, LLP
159 North Wolcott, Suite 200
Casper, Wyoming 82601
(307) 234-1000
His Attorneys
Publish: June 22 & 29, 2022 5362
