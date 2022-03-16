Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Procedural Rules and Special Regulations, notice is hereby given of the Application of Rocky Mountain Power (RMP or the Company) for authority to revert the Blue Sky Block value to 100 kilowatt hours (kWh) from 200 kWh, as more fully described below.
RMP is a public utility as defined in Wyo. Stat. § 37-1-101(a)(vi)(C), subject to the jurisdiction of the Commission pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112.
On February 17, 2022, RMP submitted its Application requesting authority to revert the Company’s Renewable Energy Rider - Blue Sky Program value to 100 kWh from 200 kWh for tariff Schedules 70 and 72, effective May 1, 2022. The Company’s Blue Sky Program is offered to Wyoming customers through Schedule 70, Renewable Energy Rider Optional (Sheet Nos. 70-1 and 70-4), and Schedule 72, Renewable Energy Rider- Optional Bulk Purchase Program (Sheet Nos. 72-1 and 72-4). The Company seeks to revert the Block size to 100 kWh from 200 kWh due to the increasing price of Renewable Energy Credits (RECs).
Participation in the Blue Sky Program is optional for Wyoming customers who want to offset their energy usage requirements with renewable energy by purchasing blocks of bundled renewable energy certificates (RECs). Customers purchase RECs to ensure their energy consumption consists of renewable energy. The Company then retires those purchased RECs on the customer’s behalf and maintains Green-E certification of the Blue Sky Program. Currently, the Company’s tariff defines “Blocks” as 200 kWh of renewable energy. The Company requests the Block value revert to 100 kWh of renewable energy from 200 kWh in order to address market fluctuations. Customers will continue to have the right to purchase as many Blocks as they desire.
Schedule 70 provides customers with the opportunity to purchase Blocks at $1.95 per month. Schedule 72 provides a bulk purchase option for larger customers at $0.70 per month per Block, plus $1,500 per year fixed charge, customers must purchase a minimum of 1,212 Blocks per year.
According to RMP the forecast for 2022 indicates that if the block size remains at 200 kWh, the Blue Sky Program will have just enough funds to cover both REC purchases and administrative funds, but limited funds would be available for community renewable project grants. Conversely, if the block size reverts to 100 kWh, REC purchases will be halved.
This is not a complete description of the Application. Interested persons may inspect the Application at RMP’s business offices throughout Wyoming and at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne, Wyoming, during regular business hours or at: https://dms.wyo.gov/external/publicusers.aspx (enter Record No. 17001).
Anyone desiring to file a statement, public comment, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must file with the Commission in writing on or before April 8, 2022. Intervention petitions and requests for a public hearing shall set forth the grounds on which they are made and the position and interest of the petitioner in this proceeding.
If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing which you will attend and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, call the Commission at (307) 777-7427 or write to the Commission, 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. Communications-impaired persons may contact the Commission through Wyoming Relay at 711. Please mention Docket No. 20000-611-ET-22 (Record No. 17001) in your communications.
Dated: March 8, 2022.
Publish: March 16 & 23, 2022 5112
