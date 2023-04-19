Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, the Commission hereby gives notice of the Application of Rocky Mountain Power (RMP or the Company) for authority to Establish Intermediate Low-Carbon Energy Portfolio Standards pursuant to the provisions of Wyoming Statute § 37-18-102 and Chapter 3, Section 38 of the Commission’s rules.
1. RMP is a division of PacifiCorp, an Oregon corporation, engaged in the business of supplying electric utility service to customers throughout its six-state service territory, including Wyoming. RMP is a public utility subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction. Wyo. Stat. §§ 37-l-101(a)(vi)(C) and 37-2-112.
2. On March 31, 2023, RMP filed this Application, requesting authority to establish Intermediate Low-Carbon Portfolio Standards. The Application is responsive to the requirements of Wyoming Statute § 37-18-102 and Chapter 3, Section 38 of the Commission’s rules. Further, it is in-compliance with the Commission’s decision in Docket No. 20000-616-EA-22 (Record No. 17032). It addresses Dave Johnston Unit 4 and Jim Bridger Units 3 and 4. These units are utility owned, coal-fired generation facilities.
3. RMP continues to rely upon the Kiewit CCUS Feasibility Study report dated March 2022, which it commissioned to evaluate potential carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) options for its generation facilities subject to CCUS evaluation requirements. Based upon the Kiewit report and the results of the Company’s recently concluded Request for Proposal (RFP) process, the Company states that Dave Johnston Unit 4 and Jim Bridger Units 3 and 4 remain potentially suitable for the installation of CCUS technology. The Company further states that it continues to analyze options through its RFP process.
4. This is not a complete description of the Application. The Application is available for inspection at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Application is also available on the Commission’s website at https://psc.wyo.gov (Hot Topics), https://dms.wyo.gov/external/publicusers.aspx (Enter Record No. 17277) or RMP’s website at www.pacificorp.com.
5. Anyone wishing to file a public comment, statement, protest, intervention petition, or request for a public hearing in this matter must do so in writing filed with the Commission on or before May 12, 2023. Public comments should be submitted to wpsc_comments@wyo.gov. Any intervention request filed with the Commission shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding. Please be sure to mention Docket No. 20000-640-EA-23 in all correspondence with the Commission.
6. If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing which you will attend and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, call the Commission at (307) 777-7427 or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. Communications impaired persons may contact the Commission through Wyoming Relay by dialing 711.
Dated: April 11, 2023.
Publish: April 19 & 26, 2023 5886
