Probate No. 7496...
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF GLENN W. THOMPSON
On April 10th, 2023, in the Eighth Judicial District Court for Converse County, Wyoming, Probate No. 7496, Application was made by Thomas G. Thompson, praying for summary distribution of the above decedent’s rights and title and interest in the following generally described lands including minerals:
Township 34 North, Range 70 West, West of the 6th P.M.
Section 19: Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4; E½W½ (W½)
Consisting of 321.60 gross mineral acres, more or less, in which decedent apparently held an undivided one-seventh (1/7th) interest.
ANY OBJECTION to said Application shall be filed before the expiration of the later of 20 days after the mailing or 30 days after the date of the first publication of this Notice. Any untimely objection will be barred and, if no timely objection is filed, the Court shall enter a Decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property.
DATED: April 10th, 2023
____________________________
Pierce E. Peasley, WSB No. 8-6911
Peasley & Armstrong LLP
119 S. 3rd Street
Douglas, WY 82633
Attorney for Applicant
Publish: April 19 & 26, 2023 5889
