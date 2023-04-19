Probate No. 7496...

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF GLENN W. THOMPSON

    On April 10th, 2023, in the Eighth Judicial District Court for Converse County, Wyoming, Probate No. 7496, Application was made by Thomas G. Thompson, praying for summary distribution of the above decedent’s rights and title and interest in the following generally described lands including minerals:

Township 34 North, Range 70 West, West of the 6th P.M.

Section 19: Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4; E½W½ (W½)

Consisting of 321.60 gross mineral acres, more or less, in which decedent apparently held an undivided one-seventh (1/7th) interest.

    ANY OBJECTION to said Application shall be filed before the expiration of the later of 20 days after the mailing or 30 days after the date of the first publication of this Notice. Any untimely objection will be barred and, if no timely objection is filed, the Court shall enter a Decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property.

DATED: April 10th, 2023

____________________________

Pierce E. Peasley, WSB No. 8-6911

Peasley & Armstrong LLP

119 S. 3rd Street

Douglas, WY 82633

Attorney for Applicant

Publish: April 19 & 26, 2023    5889

