Tower Construction...
Local Notice as Part of the Tower Construction Notification Process for the Federal Communications Commission
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation proposes to construct a 70’ self-supporting lattice telecommunications structure in Converse County, Wyoming. The address for the proposed communications tower is 12 Powder River Rd. Douglas WY 82633, coordinates for the site are approximately 42.78078, -105.3985970’ tower at the new Douglas Yard. The construction of this tower would be in mid to late March.
Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the proposed structure within 30 days of
this posting. Comments may be sent to WWC Engineering, ATTN: Sydney Magann, 1849 Terra Ave, Sheridan,
Wyoming 82801 or by email at smagann@wwcengineering.com.
Publish: March 16, 2022 5207
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.