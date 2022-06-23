City of Douglas-Notice of Final Payment...
CITY OF DOUGLAS
NOTICE OF FINAL PAYMENT TO CONTRACTOR
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Douglas has accepted the work as complete Clearfield Water Storage Tank Vent Replacement Project in accordance with a contract between the City of Douglas and Western Plains Logistics, LLC – 3040 Allendale Blvd, Casper WY 82601, and Western Plains Logistics, LLC. is entitled to final payment. Therefore, on August 2nd, 2022, being the forty-first day after the first publication of this notice, final payment will be made to Western Plains Logistics, LLC. unless protests to this final payment have been received prior to or on that date. Protests to this final payment may be made in writing to the City of Douglas, PO Box 1030 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, 82633 and received prior to August 2nd, 2022. Dated; this 22nd day of June, 2022.
/s/ Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk
Publish: June 22, 29 & July 6, 2022 5360
