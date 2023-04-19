City of Douglas
The City of Douglas is requesting proposals for the contract hauling of the City’s Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) to the Casper Regional Landfill to be received in the office of the City Clerk until 2:00 p.m. May 3, 2023, and read immediately thereafter in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 101 N. 4th St., Douglas, Wyoming. Complete requirements and copies of contract documents are available at Public Works, 420 W. Grant Street, Douglas, WY 82633, 307-358-9750, or on the City of Douglas website at www.cityofdouglas.org under the “Bid Postings.” Mail proposals to the City of Douglas, P.O. Box 1030, Douglas, WY 82633, or deliver to the City Clerk at 101 N. 4th Street. The City reserves the right to reject any or all proposals; to waive informalities; and to accept the proposal that is in the best interest of the City of Douglas.
