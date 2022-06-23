Abandon Vehicle Auction...

A1 Towing & Recovery, LLC

PO Box 888

Douglas, WY 82633

(307)298-7425

Abandon vehicle’s auction. A red 2004 Honda Shadow VIN#JH2PC2136M504309 no license plate, expenses due at time of sale $4,200.00. A red 2012 Chrysler 200 VIN#1C3BCBFG9CN279864  no license plate expenses due at time of sale $4,200.00. A white 1999 international semi VIN#2HSFBAER1X020852 no license plate expenses due at time of sale $8,600.00. A Silver 2003 Chrysler Convord Limited VIN#2C3AD56G23H546037 no license plate expenses due at time of sale $4,200.00. A Yellow 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo VIN#2G1WW12E039400490 no license plate expenses due at time of sale $4,200.00. AUCTION WILL BE HELD 07/01/2022 AT 8:30AM at 31 Twin Bridges Road, Douglas, Wy 82633. Contact Steve at 307-298-7425.

Steve Douglass    6/16/2022

Publish: June 22 & 29, 2022    5359

