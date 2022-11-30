Probate No. 7448...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) 8th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
)
HELEN RUTH PITCHER A/K/A HELEN )
R. PITCHER A/K/A HELEN PITCHER )
A/K/A HELEN RUTH HUSKEY A/K/A )
HELEN R. HUSKEY A/K/A HELEN HUSKEY )
)
Deceased ) Probate No. 7448
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on November 7, 2022, Enrique B. Nelson, President of Valeen Energy, LLC, filed in the above-named court an Application for Decree for the purpose of distributing, by summary procedure, certain real property interests described as an interest in the minerals in and under and which may be produced from the following described lands:
Township 36 North, Range 71 West, 6th P.M.
Section 30: Lot 1, Lot 2, E/2NW/4 (AKA, NW/4)
142.98 Gross Acres. Converse County, Wyoming
Personal objecting to this Application shall immediately notify the District Court, but in no event less than thirty (30) days from the first date of publication.
DATE this ____ day of ______________, 20____.
MOUNTAIN STATES ENERGY ATTORNEYS
& ADVISORS, PLLC d/b/a TOLBERT LAW OFFICE, PLLC
By:
Simon Tolbert, Esq. (W.S.B. # 7-4903)
Attorney for Applicant
1800 Glenarm Place, Suite 1002
Denver, CO 80202
(720) 588-8645
Publish: November 30 & December 7, 2022 5640
