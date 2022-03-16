Notice of Foreclosure...
FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
(For Publication)
WHEREAS NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that a default in the payment under the terms of a secured and perfected Note has occurred. The Note is secured by a Mortgage dated September 8, 2009 and recorded on September 8, 2009 at REC # 963862 Book 1374, Page 153 in the records of Converse County, Wyoming from Leon Vanburen Freer and Jacqueline R Freer, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Wyoming Bank & Trust for the amount of $204,081.00. The Mortgage having been assigned to and now in possession of J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., through assignments recorded on May 17, 2012 at REC# 1000091 Book 1450, Page 0817, May 22, 2015 at REC# 1039197 Book 1554, Page 238 and February 17, 2022 at REC# 1111760 Book 1759, Page 828 in the records of Converse County, Wyoming.
WHEREAS the Mortgage contains a power of sale, which by reason of the default that has occurred, the Mortgagee has declared to become operative, and no suit or proceeding has been instituted to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof, nor has any suit or proceeding instituted and the same discontinued and:
WHEREAS written Notice of Intent to Foreclose by Sale and Advertisement has been served upon the record owner and party in possession of the mortgaged premises at least ten (10) days prior to commencement of the publication, and the amount due upon the Mortgage at the date of first publication of this notice of sale being the estimated total sum of $172,996.94 which consists of the unpaid principal balance of $160,110.03, outstanding charges, attorney fees, costs expected, accruing interest and late charges after the date of first publication of this notice.
WHEREAS this property being foreclosed upon may be subject to other liens and encumbrances that will not be extinguished at the sale and any prospective purchaser should research the status of title before submitting a bid.
NOW, THEREFORE J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. as Mortgagee, will have the Mortgage foreclosed as by law provided by having the mortgaged property sold at public venue by the Sheriff or Deputy Sheriff in and for Converse County, Wyoming to the highest bidder for cash on April 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the front door of the Converse County Courthouse located at 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming 82633. For application on the above described amounts secured by the Mortgage, said mortgaged property being described as follows, to wit:
Lot 25, Block 2, Clearfield No. 3 Addition to the Town of Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming, as recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 66 in the office of the Converse County Clerk
With an address of 1930 Park Drive, aka 1930 Park Court, Douglas, Wyoming 82633. Together with all improvements thereon situated and all fixtures and appurtenances, thereto.
