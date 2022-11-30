Abandoned Mobile Home Auction...

Abandoned Mobile Home

Auction ...

Multiple Abandoned Mobile Home Auction for these Mobile homes listed below

1987 Champion Mobile Home VIN#0571122740

1978 Champion Mobile Home VIN#0580265458S

1999 Champion Double Wide VIN#459981901176ANB

1983 FIAMobile Home VIN#14103290

1971 LAV Mobile Home VIN#733141523

We will have a silent auction. Please send your bid to Garcias_j@hotmail.com bids will be taken between January 11, 2023 to January 17, 2023. Highest bidder will be revealed on January 20, 2023. Starting bid is $1000.00.

Publish: November 30 & December 7, 2022    5644

