Abandoned Mobile Home Auction...
Abandoned Mobile Home
Auction ...
Multiple Abandoned Mobile Home Auction for these Mobile homes listed below
1987 Champion Mobile Home VIN#0571122740
1978 Champion Mobile Home VIN#0580265458S
1999 Champion Double Wide VIN#459981901176ANB
1983 FIAMobile Home VIN#14103290
1971 LAV Mobile Home VIN#733141523
We will have a silent auction. Please send your bid to Garcias_j@hotmail.com bids will be taken between January 11, 2023 to January 17, 2023. Highest bidder will be revealed on January 20, 2023. Starting bid is $1000.00.
Publish: November 30 & December 7, 2022 5644
