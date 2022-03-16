City of Douglas Community Service Grants...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Community Service Grants
The City of Douglas will consider funding request applications from interested governmental and non-profit agencies within the City of Douglas for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. Submit written requests to: City Clerk, P.O. Box 1030, 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, WY 82633, no later than 5:00 p.m. on April 8, 2022. Additional information can be found on the City website: www.cityofdouglas.org. Personal appearances before the City Council for those organizations requesting funding will be scheduled for late April or early May. Contact City Clerk with questions.
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk
Publish: March 16 & 23, 2022 5210
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.