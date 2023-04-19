Ridgewater Improvement District-Sample Ballot...
SAMPLE BALLOT
Ridgewater Improvement District
County of Converse, State of Wyoming
SPECIAL DISTRICT ELECTION
TO BE HELD ON THE
2nd day of MAY 2023
INSTRUCTIONS: Vote for two directors.
To vote for a person whose name is printed on the ballot, mark the square immediately to the right of the name of that person. To vote for a person whose name is NOT printed on the ballot, write that name in the blank space provided for that purpose and mark the square immediately to the right of the name of that person.
CANDIDATE FOR DIRECTOR
Ridgewater Improvement District
DIRECTOR Vote for TWO
(Term Ending in 2027)
________________________ ...................................................
Write-In Name
________________________ ...................................................
Write-In Name
Please return your completed ballot to the Converse County Clerk’s office in the enclosed, self-addressed envelope by 4:00 p.m. on May 2, 2023, for it to be counted as an official ballot.
The return envelope must contain the ballot and affidavit. The certification on the back of the envelope must be completed by the qualified elector whose ballot is in the envelope!
Publish: April 19, 2023 5884
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.