CCSD#1-Public Notice...

Converse County School District #1

Public Notice

Converse County School District #1 will accept written comments on policies: EFDA: Unpaid Meal Charge Policy,  KF: Community Use of School Facilities, GDBC: Support Staff Supplementary Pay/Overtime.  Send written comments to the Administration Office, 615 Hamilton Street, Douglas, WY  82633.  Comments can be received until 2:00 p.m., July 1, 2022.

Board policies are online at www.ccsd1.org

Ryan Igo, Clerk

Publish: June 22, 2022    5354

