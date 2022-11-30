City of Douglas
City Council Minutes, November 14, 2022. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Pro-Tem John Bartling called the meeting to order at approximately 5:30 p.m. and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor Pro-Tem John Bartling; Councilperson Ron McNare; and Councilperson Monty Gilbreath; Mayor René Kemper and Councilperson Kim Pexton were absent. Also Present: JD Cox, City Administrator; Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; John Harbarger, Public Works Director; Mike Armstrong, City Attorney. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 3a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – November 14, 2022; Item 3b. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting: October 24, 2022; Item 3d. Warrant Register: October 2022. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 3-0. Public Comments: None. Proclamations/Presentations: Item 5a. Proclamation: Small Business Saturday. Councilperson McNare read the proclamation into the record. Item 5b. Main Street Douglas Update Presentation. Jacey Bauman, Chairperson for Main Street Douglas, provided an update of the boards previous six months happenings. She also provided a copy of the quarterly newsletter sent out business owners. Main Street’s summer flower pot program was a huge success, thanks to donations received they were able to expand the program each year and this year were able to hire someone to water the pots. Main Street broke ground on Wilson Pocket Park this summer, there was some vandalism to the statute placed in the park and the project came to a pause, the goal is to have the park completed by Jackalope Days 2023. The weekend of November 18-19 is the annual chili cook-off, the biggest fundraiser for Main Street Douglas, and the first cookie crawl in downtown. The annual haunted downtown tour was a success with both nights selling out and plans to add additional nights in 2023. The council thanked Jacey and the board for the work they’re doing. Public Hearings: Item 6a. Ordinance No. 1014, an Ordinance Updating Building Codes, First Reading. Mayor Pro-Tem Bartling opened the public hearing at approximately 5:43 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin provided an overview of the updates to existing building codes and the building permit fee schedule. No public comments given. Bartling closed the public hearing at approximately 5:44 p.m. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Ordinance No. 1014 on its first reading. Councilperson McNare inquired into the building permit fees and if a staggered approach could be incorporated. Discussion followed. Motion amended to set building permit fees at 35% for building permits and at the discretion of the Community Development Director to increase those fees to 65% if the plans need to go for outside review. Motion carried 3-0. Item 6b. Ordinance No. 1018, an Ordinance Amending Sections 10.92.070, 10.04.010(xxxix), and 10.52.040 and Creating 10.48.080 Pertaining to the Parking of Trucks, First Reading. Mayor Pro-Tem Bartling opened the public hearing at approximately 5:49 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin provided an overview of the proposed ordinance; it would modify allowable truck parking on public streets and is the result of reviewing safety concerns within the community. Language within the ordinance states no parking within 15 feet of an access point or driveway, there is a direct conflict with a separate section of municipal code that should be addressed if the council wishes to keep the 15-foot requirement, alternately they could amend the no parking to 30 feet. Councilperson McNare indicated the 15 foot is fine as it’s the same for other locations within the city. Brief discussion followed. Scott Cobb, 321 & 351 Brownfield Road: Mr. Cobb expressed his appreciation for the steps the city is taking, he has been very involved in this process. Bartling closed the public hearing at approximately 5:55 p.m. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Ordinance No. 1018 with amendments to include additional language to change the section of municipal code referencing no parking within 30 feet of access points and driveways to 15 feet. Motion carried 3-0. Item 6c. Ordinance No. 1019, an Ordinance Removing Table 5.8-2 and Amending Section 16.5.8.3(c)(v) of the Unified Land Development Code of the Douglas Municipal Code Pertaining to Parking, First Reading. Mayor Pro-Tem Bartling opened the public hearing at approximately 5:56 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin provided an overview of the ordinance and indicated this would be a more progressive approach to parking requirements for new commercial properties and more in line with the national trends. Brief discussion followed. No public comments. Bartling closed the public hearing at approximately 5:59 p.m. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Ordinance No. 1019 on its first reading. Motion carried 3-0. Council Action Items: Item 7a. Gift Acceptance: Veteran’s Pathway Signage. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the signage for Bluestar Memorial Veteran’s Pathway Signage as presented. Administrator Cox provided an overview of the timeline and purpose of the signage. Ron Casalenda addressed the council to clarify his request for the signage to read “Veterans Path” rather than the originally proposed “Veteran’s Pathway.” Council indicated the approval would be for the amended version of “Veterans Path” motion carried 3-0. Item 7b. Ordinance No. 1015, an Ordinance Amending Maps 6.31-1 of the Douglas Municipal Code, Final Reading. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Ordinance No. 1015 as presented on its final reading. Motion carried 3-0. Item 7c. Ordinance No. 1016, an Ordinance Vacating the South 20 Feet of the West Clay Street Right-of-Way from West Grant Street to the Northeast Corner of Riverview, Lots 11 and 12, Block 3, and vacate the East 15 Feet of the First Street West Right-of-Way From West Clay Street to West Poplar Street, Douglas, Wyoming, Second Reading. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Ordinance No. 1016 as presented, on its second reading. Motion carried 3-0. Item 7d. Ordinance No. 1017, an Ordinance Vacating the Alley between Lot 8 and Lots 9, 10, 11, and 12: Block 46 in the Original Town of Douglas Subdivision, Douglas, Wyoming, Second Reading. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Ordinance No. 1017 as presented, on its second reading. Mike Hagemann, interested party, addressed the council with his concerns over access to a family-owned property that he said he stands to inherit, he provided the council with a map of a potential solution for access to his property through the existing alleyway. Discussion followed regarding the property’s access from Clay Street and Mr. Hagemann was advised to follow up with staff and to also work with Mr. Willox regarding property access. Motion carried 3-0. Item 7e. Change Order No. 1: Pearson Road Extension Project. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Change Order No. 1 for the Pearson Road Extension Project, decreasing the total project cost by $43,008.01, bringing the final project cost to $1,895,257.26. Motion carried 3-0. Item 7f. Change Order No. 4: North 2nd & 3rd Street Utilities Project. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Change Order No. 4 for the North 2nd & 3rd Street Utilities Project, decreasing the total project cost by an additional $204,155.88, bringing the final project cost to $1,507,736.69. Motion carried 3-0. Item 7g. TAP Grant: Richard Street Sidewalk. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to accept the grant offered by the Wyoming Department of Transportation for design work for the East Richards Street Pedestrian Project. Community Development Director Chaffin provided background on the grant application and partial approval, WYDOT approved funding towards the design and requested the city come forward with a shovel ready project. Motion carried 3-0. Item 7h. Historic Preservation Commission Appointment. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to appoint Crystal Hendricks to the City of Douglas Historic Preservation Commission for a three-year term beginning November 15, 2022, and ending November 15, 2025. Motion carried 3-0. Item 7i. Holiday Schedule: December 27th Council Meeting. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the cancellation of the regularly scheduled city council meeting on December 27, 2022. Motion carried 3-0. Council Discussion & Non-Action Items: Item 8a. Tree Lighting Celebration. Clerk Schumacher provided an overview of the planned lighting celebration on December 2, 2022, 6:00PM at Jackalope Square, it is an event collaboration between the City and the Enterprise and is free to the public. Item 8b. Department Reports: Clerk Department, Administrative Services/Treasurer’s Department, Police Department, Public Works Department, Community Development Department, Technical Services; Item 9c. Minutes: Douglas Historic Preservation Commission: October 19, 2022. Administrator’s Report: None Given. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to adjourn the November 14, 2022, Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 3-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 6:22 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish: November 30, 2022 5642
