IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING IN AND FOR
CONVERSE COUNTY
Docket No. 7454
In the Matter of the Estate of )
)
CAROLYN M. TEMPLAR, )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR SUMMARY
DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION OF REAL PROPERTY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a sworn application has been made for a decree in the Eighth Judicial District Court in and for Converse County, State of Wyoming establishing in Karen L. Clover and Sharon L. Hood, the right and title to the decedent’s interests in all oil, gas, coal, fissionable materials and other minerals, whether herein enumerated or not, including without limitation all fee interests, working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, production payments, net profits interests, and other payments out of production, in the following Lands located in Converse County, State of Wyoming, to-wit:
Township 33 North, Range 69 West of the 6th P.M.
Section 01: NW¼SW¼
Section 02: NE¼SE¼
Section 03: Lot 4
Section 04: Lots 1, 2, S½NE¼, N½SE¼, SE¼SE¼, SW
Section 05: W½SW¼, SE¼
Section 06: SE¼
Section 07: Lot 2, 3, E½SW¼, SE¼
Section 08: W½NW¼, NE¼NE¼, S½S½, NW¼SW¼
Section 10: SW¼
Section 11: SW¼NE¼, SE¼NW¼, S½
Section 12: NE¼NE¼
Section 17: N½N½
Section 18: Lots 3, 4
Section 19: Lots 1, 2, E½NW¼
2,514.96 acres, more or less.
Township 33 North, Range 70 West of the 6th P.M.
Section 12: NE¼, E½NW¼, NW¼SE¼
Section 13: SW¼NE¼, SE¼NW¼, E½SW¼, SE¼; Section 24: N½NE¼
680.00 acres, more or less.
Township 34 North, Range 69 West of the 6th P.M.
Section 28: W½SW¼, SE¼SW¼
Section 33: W½NW¼
Section 35: S½NE¼, E½SW¼, SE¼
520.00 acres, more or less.
Any objection to the Application shall be filed before the expiration of the later of twenty (20) days after the mailing required by Wyo. Stat. § 2-1-205(d) or (30) days after the date of the first publication of this Notice. An untimely objection is barred. If no timely objection is filed, the Court shall enter a decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property located in Wyoming.
Karen L. Clover and Sharon L. Hood,
APPLICANTS
ATTORNEY FOR APPLICANTS
Kaylee A. Harmon
Long Reimer Winegar LLP
P.O. Box 87
Cheyenne, WY 82003-0087
(307) 635-0710
Publish: November 30 & December 7, 2022 5636
