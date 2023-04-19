Civil Action No. 18731...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
)ss
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) 8TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF ) Civil Action No. 18731
)
Hudson Jeffery Johnson )
)
Minor Child, By Next Friend )
Peyton Ann Nystul )
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
NOTICE TO Brandon Lee Johnson, RESPONDENT
RESPONDENT’S CURRENT ADDRESS: 611 W. Arnold St. Apt 1. Glenrock, WY 82637
You are notified that a Petition for Name Change of Minor Child, Civil Action No. 18731, has been filed in the Wyoming District Court for the 8th Judicial District, whose address is 107 N.5th St., Ste 228, Douglas, WY 82633. seeking to change the name of the minor child Hudson Jeffery Johnson to Hudson Jeffrey Nystul.
Unless you file a Response or otherwise respond to the Petition referenced above within 30 days following the last date of publication of this notice, a default judgement will be taken and the requested name change may be granted.
DATED this 11th day of April, 2023
BY CLERK OF COURT:
/s/Deborah Kornegay
Clerk of District Court/Deputy
Publish: April 19, 26, May 3 & 10, 2023 5890
