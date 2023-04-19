Civil Action No. 18731...

STATE OF WYOMING    )    IN THE DISTRICT COURT

            )ss

COUNTY OF CONVERSE    )    8TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF    )    Civil Action No. 18731

                )

Hudson Jeffery Johnson        )

                )

Minor Child, By Next Friend    )

Peyton Ann Nystul        )

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO Brandon Lee Johnson, RESPONDENT

RESPONDENT’S CURRENT ADDRESS: 611 W. Arnold St. Apt 1. Glenrock, WY 82637

    You are notified that a Petition for Name Change of Minor Child, Civil Action No. 18731, has been filed in the Wyoming District Court for the 8th Judicial District, whose address is 107 N.5th St., Ste 228, Douglas, WY 82633. seeking to change the name of the minor child Hudson Jeffery Johnson to Hudson Jeffrey Nystul.

    Unless you file a Response or otherwise respond to the Petition referenced above within 30 days following the last date of publication of this notice, a default judgement will be taken and the requested name change may be granted.

    DATED this 11th day of April, 2023

BY CLERK OF COURT:

/s/Deborah Kornegay

Clerk of District Court/Deputy

Publish: April 19, 26, May 3 & 10, 2023    5890

