Oil & Gas Commission...

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF WYOMING

The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, December 12, 2022, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.

DOCKET NO.  /  APPLICANT  /  MATTER  /  S-T-R  /  FORMATION  /  COUNTY

856-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Mount Massive 39-71-26-35 F1CH; API 49-009-42842 / 25.26.27.35.36-39-71 / Frontier / Converse

857-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Mount Massive 39-71-26-35 NCXH; API 49-009-42845 / 25.26.27.35.36-39-71 / Niobrara / Converse

881-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Massive 397126 35ATH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse

882-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Massive 397126 35DTH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse

883-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Elbert 397125 36BTH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse

991-2022 / WOGCC / Show Cause; Anschutz Exploration Corporation; Failure to Obtain Approval Prior to Stimulation for 3 Wells; Falsely Certifying Proper Notification / NA / NA / Converse, Campbell

1026-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Flying Fish 3472-2127 2NH fka SFU 21-34-72 USAB TR 22H; API 49-009-40080 / 21.2.27.28-34-72 / Niobrara / Converse

1029-2022 / Continental Resources / 2676.16-Acre D&S Unit / 19.20.29.30-38-72 / Frontier / Converse

1030-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 3 Frontier) / 19.20.29.30-38-72 / Frontier / Converse

1132-2022 / EOG Resources / Statutory Pooling; Cork 3031-09H; API 49-005-78246 / 18.19.30.31-41-72 / Mowry / Campbell, Converse

1133-2022 / EOG Resources / Statutory Pooling; Cork 3031-10H; API 49-005-78245 / 18.19.30.31-41-72 / Mowry / Campbell, Converse

1134-2022 / EOG Resources / Statutory Pooling; Cork 3031-11H; API 49-005-78244 / 18.19.30.31-41-72 / Mowry / Campbell, Converse

1135-2022 / EOG Resources / Statutory Pooling; Cork 3031-12H; API 49-005-78243 / 18.19.30.31-41-72 / Mowry / Campbell, Converse

1170-2022 / Continental Resources / Vacate 318-11 / 20-39-74 / Sussex / Converse

1171-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Solitude Fed 3974-1720 3SXH; API 49-009-48935 / 17.20-39-74 / Sussex / Converse

1172-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Solitude Fed 3974-1720 1SXH; API 49-009-48934 / 17.20-39-74 / Sussex / Converse

1173-2022 / Northwoods Operating, Northwoods Land / Statutory Pooling; Bonsai 16E21-5FH; API 49-009-48160 / 16.21-37-74 / Frontier / Converse

1174-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 6.7-36-68 / Teapot / Converse

1175-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Teapot) / 6.7-36-68 / Teapot / Converse

1176-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / Statutory Pooling; Esau Fed 03-103669-1XTPH; API 49-009-34913 / 3.10-36-69 / Teapot / Converse

1177-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / Statutory Pooling; RU JFW Fed 07-063971-3XPH; API 49-009-38415 / 6.7-39-71 / Parkman / Converse

1178-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 12.13-34-73 / Niobrara / Converse

1179-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Niobrara) / 12.13-34-73 / Niobrara / Converse

1180-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-T1H; API 49-009-31123 / 4.9-35-69 / Turner / Converse

1181-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-M3H; API 49-009-48865 / 4.9-35-69 / Mowry / Converse

1182-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-N1H; API 49-009-40499 / 4.9-35-69 / Niobrara / Converse

1183-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-N8H; API 49-009-31124 / 4.9-35-69 / Niobrara / Converse

1184-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-N3H; API 49-009-40498 / 4.9-35-69 / Niobrara / Converse

1185-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-N5H; API 49-009-40497 / 4.9-35-69 / Niobrara / Converse

1187-2022 / Three Crown Petroleum / Statutory Pooling; Patterson 3H; API 49-009-48985 / 20.29.32-38-74 / Niobrara / Converse

1196-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1285.90-Acre D&S Unit / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Mowry / Converse

1197-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Mowry) / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Mowry / Converse

1198-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1285.90-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse

1199-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Niobrara) / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse

1200-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1285.90-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Parkman / Converse

1201-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Parkman) / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Parkman / Converse

1202-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1285.90-Acre D&S Unit / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

1203-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Sussex) / 4.9.16.21-36-71 /

Sussex / Converse

1204-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1285.90-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Turner / Converse

1205-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Turner) / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Turner / Converse

1206-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3128.16-Acre D&S Unit / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Mowry / Converse

1207-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 10 Mowry) / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Mowry / Converse

1208-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3128.16-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse

1209-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 20 Niobrara) / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse

1210-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3128.16-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Parkman / Converse

1211-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 10 Parkman) / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Parkman / Converse

1212-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3128.16-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

1213-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 10 Sussex) / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

1214-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3128.16-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Frontier (Turner) / Converse

1215-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 10 Turner) / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Turner / Converse

1217-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3159.39-Acre D&S Unit / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Mowry / Converse

1218-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 10 Mowry) / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Mowry / Converse

1219-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3159.39-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse

1220-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 20 Niobrara) / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse

1221-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3159.39-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Parkman / Converse

1222-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 10 Parkman) / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Parkman / Converse

1223-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3159.39-Acre D&S Unit / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

1224-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 10 Sussex) / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

1225-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3159.39-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Frontier (Turner) / Converse

1226-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 10 Turner) / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Frontier (Turner) / Converse

1235-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Abbey Fed 3671-33-9-14E NH; API 49-009-48799 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

1236-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Abbey Fed 3671-33-9-15E NH; API 49-009-48800 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

1237-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Abbey Fed 3671-33-9-16E NH; API 49-009-34367 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

1238-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Jumbo Fed 3571-3-10-13E NH; API 49-009-48824 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

1239-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Jumbo Fed 3571-3-10-14E NH; API 49-009-48823 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

1240-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Kramer Fed 3671-33-9-13E NH; API 49-009-35281 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

1241-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Kramer Fed 3671-33-9-14W NH; API 49-009-34369 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

1242-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Oakley Fed 3571-3-10-15E NH; API 49-009-48820 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

1243-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Oakley Fed 3571-3-10-16E NH; API 49-009-48818 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above.  Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.

Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.

DATED this 21st day of November 2022.

Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission

/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary

Publish: November 30, 2022    5632

