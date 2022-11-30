Oil & Gas Commission...
BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, December 12, 2022, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.
DOCKET NO. / APPLICANT / MATTER / S-T-R / FORMATION / COUNTY
856-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Mount Massive 39-71-26-35 F1CH; API 49-009-42842 / 25.26.27.35.36-39-71 / Frontier / Converse
857-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Mount Massive 39-71-26-35 NCXH; API 49-009-42845 / 25.26.27.35.36-39-71 / Niobrara / Converse
881-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Massive 397126 35ATH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse
882-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Massive 397126 35DTH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse
883-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Elbert 397125 36BTH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse
991-2022 / WOGCC / Show Cause; Anschutz Exploration Corporation; Failure to Obtain Approval Prior to Stimulation for 3 Wells; Falsely Certifying Proper Notification / NA / NA / Converse, Campbell
1026-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Flying Fish 3472-2127 2NH fka SFU 21-34-72 USAB TR 22H; API 49-009-40080 / 21.2.27.28-34-72 / Niobrara / Converse
1029-2022 / Continental Resources / 2676.16-Acre D&S Unit / 19.20.29.30-38-72 / Frontier / Converse
1030-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 3 Frontier) / 19.20.29.30-38-72 / Frontier / Converse
1132-2022 / EOG Resources / Statutory Pooling; Cork 3031-09H; API 49-005-78246 / 18.19.30.31-41-72 / Mowry / Campbell, Converse
1133-2022 / EOG Resources / Statutory Pooling; Cork 3031-10H; API 49-005-78245 / 18.19.30.31-41-72 / Mowry / Campbell, Converse
1134-2022 / EOG Resources / Statutory Pooling; Cork 3031-11H; API 49-005-78244 / 18.19.30.31-41-72 / Mowry / Campbell, Converse
1135-2022 / EOG Resources / Statutory Pooling; Cork 3031-12H; API 49-005-78243 / 18.19.30.31-41-72 / Mowry / Campbell, Converse
1170-2022 / Continental Resources / Vacate 318-11 / 20-39-74 / Sussex / Converse
1171-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Solitude Fed 3974-1720 3SXH; API 49-009-48935 / 17.20-39-74 / Sussex / Converse
1172-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Solitude Fed 3974-1720 1SXH; API 49-009-48934 / 17.20-39-74 / Sussex / Converse
1173-2022 / Northwoods Operating, Northwoods Land / Statutory Pooling; Bonsai 16E21-5FH; API 49-009-48160 / 16.21-37-74 / Frontier / Converse
1174-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 6.7-36-68 / Teapot / Converse
1175-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Teapot) / 6.7-36-68 / Teapot / Converse
1176-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / Statutory Pooling; Esau Fed 03-103669-1XTPH; API 49-009-34913 / 3.10-36-69 / Teapot / Converse
1177-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / Statutory Pooling; RU JFW Fed 07-063971-3XPH; API 49-009-38415 / 6.7-39-71 / Parkman / Converse
1178-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 12.13-34-73 / Niobrara / Converse
1179-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Niobrara) / 12.13-34-73 / Niobrara / Converse
1180-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-T1H; API 49-009-31123 / 4.9-35-69 / Turner / Converse
1181-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-M3H; API 49-009-48865 / 4.9-35-69 / Mowry / Converse
1182-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-N1H; API 49-009-40499 / 4.9-35-69 / Niobrara / Converse
1183-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-N8H; API 49-009-31124 / 4.9-35-69 / Niobrara / Converse
1184-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-N3H; API 49-009-40498 / 4.9-35-69 / Niobrara / Converse
1185-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-N5H; API 49-009-40497 / 4.9-35-69 / Niobrara / Converse
1187-2022 / Three Crown Petroleum / Statutory Pooling; Patterson 3H; API 49-009-48985 / 20.29.32-38-74 / Niobrara / Converse
1196-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1285.90-Acre D&S Unit / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Mowry / Converse
1197-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Mowry) / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Mowry / Converse
1198-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1285.90-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse
1199-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Niobrara) / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse
1200-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1285.90-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Parkman / Converse
1201-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Parkman) / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Parkman / Converse
1202-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1285.90-Acre D&S Unit / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
1203-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Sussex) / 4.9.16.21-36-71 /
Sussex / Converse
1204-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1285.90-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Turner / Converse
1205-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Turner) / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Turner / Converse
1206-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3128.16-Acre D&S Unit / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Mowry / Converse
1207-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 10 Mowry) / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Mowry / Converse
1208-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3128.16-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse
1209-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 20 Niobrara) / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse
1210-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3128.16-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Parkman / Converse
1211-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 10 Parkman) / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Parkman / Converse
1212-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3128.16-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
1213-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 10 Sussex) / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
1214-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3128.16-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Frontier (Turner) / Converse
1215-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 10 Turner) / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Turner / Converse
1217-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3159.39-Acre D&S Unit / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Mowry / Converse
1218-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 10 Mowry) / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Mowry / Converse
1219-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3159.39-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse
1220-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 20 Niobrara) / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse
1221-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3159.39-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Parkman / Converse
1222-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 10 Parkman) / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Parkman / Converse
1223-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3159.39-Acre D&S Unit / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
1224-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 10 Sussex) / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
1225-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3159.39-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Frontier (Turner) / Converse
1226-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 10 Turner) / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Frontier (Turner) / Converse
1235-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Abbey Fed 3671-33-9-14E NH; API 49-009-48799 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
1236-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Abbey Fed 3671-33-9-15E NH; API 49-009-48800 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
1237-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Abbey Fed 3671-33-9-16E NH; API 49-009-34367 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
1238-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Jumbo Fed 3571-3-10-13E NH; API 49-009-48824 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
1239-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Jumbo Fed 3571-3-10-14E NH; API 49-009-48823 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
1240-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Kramer Fed 3671-33-9-13E NH; API 49-009-35281 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
1241-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Kramer Fed 3671-33-9-14W NH; API 49-009-34369 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
1242-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Oakley Fed 3571-3-10-15E NH; API 49-009-48820 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
1243-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Oakley Fed 3571-3-10-16E NH; API 49-009-48818 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above. Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.
Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.
DATED this 21st day of November 2022.
Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission
/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary
Publish: November 30, 2022 5632
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.