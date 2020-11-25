City of Douglas Regular Meeting Minutes...
DRAFT - City Council Meeting Minutes, November 9, 2020. The regular meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, and virtually as well. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson John Bartling; Councilperson Karl Hertz; and Councilperson Monty Gilbreath; Councilperson Kim Pexton was absent. Also Present: Jonathan Teichert, City Administrator; Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Todd Byerly, Police Chief; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; Gary Schwarz, IT Director; Heidi McCullough, Chairperson of Douglas Historic Preservation Commission; Ron McNare, Citizen; Perry Hershberger, Citizen; Linda Klinck, Main Street Program Manager; Kayla Kler, Main Street Project Manager; Sue McBride, Douglas Main Street; Jen Goodwin, Douglas Main Street. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor Kemper asked for disclosures or conflicts of interests for Council members, there were none. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – November 9, 2020; Item 2b. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting – October 26, 2020; Item 2c. Minutes, City Council Work Session – October 29, 2020; Item 2d. Warrant Register – October 2020
Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Public Comments: There were none. Proclamations/Presentations: Item 4a. Wyoming Main Street – Certificate of Appreciation Presentation: Linda Klink, representing Wyoming Main Street, presented the City of Douglas with an award for their part in preservation-based community development. Klink also presented the City of Douglas with a Certificate of appreciation from Wyoming Main Street in recognition of the role City Council plays in making business development within the community possible. Item 4b. National Apprenticeship Week – November 8-14, 2020: Councilperson Gilbreath read the proclamation into the record. Item 4c. 2020 Small Business Saturday – November 28, 2020: Councilperson Hertz read the proclamation into the record. Jen Goodwin with Douglas Main Street presented the Shop Local event for the month of November, with a prize drawing of Jackalope Bucks that can be spent at participating local businesses. Council Action Items: Item 5a. Resolution No. 2068, a Resolution Authorizing the Submittal of a Certified Local Government (CLG) Grant Proposal for Fiscal Year 2021 for Preparation of a National Register of Historic Places Nomination of the South Douglas Residential District: Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Resolution No. 2068, a Resolution Authorizing the Submittal of a Certified Local Government (CLG) Grant Proposal for Fiscal Year 2021 for Preparation of a National Register of Historic Places Nomination of the South Douglas Residential District. Heidi McCullough, representing Douglas Historic Preservation Commission, explained the purpose of the grant application and that an inventory had been completed to help determine the boundaries of the proposed district. Councilperson Hertz asked if there was a rough idea of those boundaries. Community Development Director Chaffin informed the Council she would provide the information via email as she didn’t have the specifics immediately available. Motion carried 4-0. Item 5b. Bid Award Recommendation for Natural Gas New Generator at City Hall: Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the bid as presented and accept the bid from H&H Electric in the amount of $41,397.00, and further authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documentation, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Item 5c. Agreement Between City of Douglas and H.R. Johnston Regarding Utility Bill: Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the Agreement between the City of Douglas and H.R. Johnston as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Council Information: Non-Action Items: Item 6a. Department Reports: Department of Public Works, Treasurer Department, Clerk Department, Planning & Community Development Department, Police Department; Item 6b. Dashboards – September 2020; Item 6c. Treasurer’s Report – August & September 2020; Item 6d. Aid to Others – Quarterly Reports. Mayor Kemper stated it was a pleasure to have a new officer sworn in last week. Councilperson Hertz stated it was nice to drive on the new Windriver Drive road. Councilperson Bartling expressed his appreciation of the new road. Bartling thanked the department heads for their department reports, they are very thorough and help to keep the Council informed. Adjourn: Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to adjourn the Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 4-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 5:47 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish:November 25, 2020 4448
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.