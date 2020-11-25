C.C. Commissioners
Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes
Board of Commissioners of Converse County
November 17, 2020
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:08 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2020. Present were Chairman Robert Short (remotely); Vice-Chair Jim Willox; Commissioners Mike Colling, Tony Lehner, and Rick Grant; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Supervisor, and Mr. Dave Shaw, Road & Bridge, provided updates on various road/construction projects. Mr. Cal Twiford, consultant, provided updates on major road/construction projects. Following discussion, Mr. Grant moved to approve CO No. 2 from Knife River for CR1-Irvine Rd. Paving Project increasing contract by $93,038.52 for total cost of $1,500,228.52; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve CO No. 4 from Ramshorn Construction Inc. for the Virden Hill Erosion Control & Reclamation Project increasing contract by $4,012.50 for a final project cost of $950,974.50; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Design of upcoming road projects was discussed for Boxelder and Mormon Canyon Rds. Mr. Mark Campbell, CC Health Officer, and Ms. Darcey Cowardin, CC Public Health Mgr., requested an unscheduled audience with the Commissioners to present a draft public health order regarding the wearing of masks within the County. Ms. Dixie Huxtable requested an unscheduled audience with the Commissioners to discuss the County Employee Recognition dinner scheduled for Dec. 15, 2020. Following discussion, the Commissioners determined the event would most likely need to be postponed but recognition could move forward. The meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:10 p.m. Ms. Darcey Cowardin, Public Health Manager, provided various updates, primarily regarding COVID-19. Following discussion, Mr. Willox authorized Public Health to hire two additional contact tracers and to execute the documents accordingly; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Artie Schubert, County Surveyor, provided various departmental updates. The minutes of the regular meeting on November 3 and 4, 2020 were approved with revisions and ordered filed. Mr. Willox moved to approve letter of support for the CORE-CM Initiative through the UW School of Energy Resources; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to close the CC Extension office from noon on Dec. 24, 2020 through Jan. 1, 2021; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve Resolution 29-20, Authorizing Submission of a CRG Application to the State Lands & Investments Board (SLIB) on Behalf of the Governing Body on behalf of Youth Dev. Svcs., $2,150.00 for laptops; Mr. Willox seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve Resolution 30-20, Authorizing Submission of a CRG Application to SLIB on Behalf of the Governing Body, $564,944 for Misc. COVID-Related expenditures; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Willox moved to approve Resolution 32-20, Authorizing Submission of a CRG Application to SLIB on Behalf of the Governing Body, $60,000 for Emergency Leave Payroll expenses; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve the Reimbursement Agreement between SLIB and Converse County for reimbursement of CRG funds to the County in the amount of $38,358 for sanitizing of County property; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Willox moved to approve the Reimbursement Agreement between SLIB and Converse County, for reimbursement of CRG funds to the County in the amount of $400,000 for a fiber cable and conduit project; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve the Independent Contractor Agreement between Converse County and Short Powerline Service LLC for the construction of the County/City Fiber Project as described in the scope of work, not to exceed $800,000, with project to be completed and invoiced no later than Dec. 15, 2020; Mr. Grant seconded; Mr. Short recused himself; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve the Reimbursement Agreement between SLIB and Converse County for reimbursement of CRG funds to the County in the amount of $181,735 for Misc. Public Health and Sheriff’s Office equipment; Mr. Willox seconded; motion carried. Discussion of the revised design services for CCJJC new Courts facility and Detention expansion; consensus was to proceed with design documents for a Detention pod and proceed to pre-qualification documents for Phase 2/new Courts/Attorneys (excluding Public Defender building). GSG Architecture will be notified to move forward; there were no required action items at this time. Mr. Grant moved to approve the Service Agreement between the County and AmeriClean for the sanitizing of additional County-owned properties in the amount of $2,525.70; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve Resolution 31-20, Authorizing Submission CRG Application to SLIB on Behalf of the Governing Body, $4,200,000 for Payroll expenses; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. The Commissioners concurred to move forward with the completion and potential submission of CRG application to SLIB by the November 19, 2020 deadline for Fire Suppression Authority/employee wages in an amount to be determined with ratification to occur the next regular meeting. The regular meeting adjourned at 3:30 p.m.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ Robert G. Short, Chairman
Publish: November 25, 2020 4447
