City Council Meeting Minutes, November 19, 2020. The special meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper, Councilperson John Bartling, Councilperson Karl Hertz, Councilperson Kim Pexton; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath was excused. Also Present: Jonathan Teichert, City Administrator; Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Mary Nicol, City Administrative Services Director and Treasurer; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Gary Schwarz, IT Director; Jim Willox, County Commissioner, virtually. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor Kemper asked for disclosures or conflicts of interests for Council members, there were none. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – November 19, 2020: Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 4-0. Public Comments: Jim Willox, County Commissioner – Mr. Willox commented on a conversation he had with Administrator Teichert regards to the County’s SLIB application for the Fire Department, which could potentially cover the County’s share in the shared expenditures. Willox stated the application also requests that any remaining portion of the City of Douglas’s allocation from CARES Act Funding be reallocated to this project, in an effort to keep the funds within the county. If the application is approved and funds granted, the County will re-assess each governmental body’s share of the Fire Department because it’s something we all fund together. Mayor Kemper thanked Administrator Teichert for his work on the request. Council Action Items: Item 4a. Resolution No. 2070, a Resolution Authorizing Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body for the City of Douglas, for Payroll Reimbursement: Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Resolution No. 2070, a Resolution Authorizing Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body for the City of Douglas, for Payroll Reimbursement, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Adjourn: Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to adjourn the November 19, 2020 Special City Council meeting. Motion carried 4-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 4:07 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish: November 25, 2020 4445
