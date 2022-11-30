C.C. Commissioners
Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of Converse County, November 15, 2022
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:05 a.m. on November 15, 2022. Present were Commission Vice-Chairman Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Tony Lehner, and Mike Colling; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Chairman Jim Willox was excused as he was testifying in Washington D.C. on behalf of WYDOT. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent, and Mr. Shawn Kornegay, Foreman, provided departmental updates. Following brief interview, Mr. Short moved to appoint Mr. Michael Johnson to the Glenrock Solid Waste & Disposal District for a 3-year unexpired term until Aug. 2023; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Following an overview, Mr. Short moved to approve the service agreement between the County and Watchguard in the amount of $18,750 for a one-year term for CCSO; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. The sale of three outfitted Sheriff’s Dept. vehicles to Niobrara County for a total cost of $35,000 was discussed. Mr. Colling moved to appoint Mr. Jim Willox as the County representative to the Eastern Wyoming College Board of Trustees as an ex-officio member, for Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve Health Insurance Advisory Committee appointments: Mr. Robert Short, Commission rep; Ms. Crimson Miller, Dept. Head rep; Ms. Cheryl Schwarzkopf, Participating Board rep; and Mr. Karen Rimmer, County Clerk’s office rep; each for a two-year term through Oct. 31, 2024; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The minutes of the Nov. 1 and 2, 2022, regular meeting, and the Nov. 1, 2022 Executive Session minutes were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Short moved to approve Resolution 19-22, Designating the Official Public Records Person for Converse County; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The Commission acknowledged salary revisions for four CCSO employees due to position changes and probation period expiration. Mr. Hal Hutchinson, Project Manager for CCJJC Phase 2, and Tim Schenk, GSG Architecture, provided an overview of the project. The completion date remains May 22, 2023; the project is currently on budget; and the project was 57% complete at the time of the last pay request. Following other discussion, Mr. Short moved to approve Change Order No. 5 in the total amount of $201,421; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. The meeting recessed for lunch at 12:05 p.m. and reconvened at 1:15 p.m. Ms. Darcey Cowardin, Public Health Nurse Manager, provided departmental updates. Following other discussion topics, the regular meeting adjourned at 2:00 p.m.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk Richard C. Grant, Jr., Vice-Chairman
Publish: November 30, 2022 5634
