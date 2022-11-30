Public Notice...
Notice:
Vacant State Trust Land for Lease
The Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments is now accepting applications for the following vacant grazing and agricultural leases:
Lease No. 1-7558, Converse County, Containing 640.00 acres.
For more information, visit lands.wyo.gov, or call (307) 228-3630. Applications must be filed by December 15, 2022.
Publish: November 30, 2022 5633
