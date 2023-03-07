Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Procedural Rules and Special Regulations, notice is hereby given of the Application of Rocky Mountain Power (RMP or the Company) requesting authority to increase its retail electric service rates by approximately $140.2 million per year or an average overall increase of 21.6 percent with rates effective on and after January 1, 2024, and to revise the energy cost adjustment mechanism (ECAM) to eliminate the sharing band, as more fully described below:
1. RMP is a division of PacifiCorp, an Oregon corporation, engaged in the business of supplying electric utility service to customers throughout its six-state service territory, including Wyoming under certificates of public convenience and necessity issued by the Commission. RMP is a public utility subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction. Wyo. Stat. §§ 37-l-101(a)(vi)(C) and 37-2-112.
2. On March 1, 2023, RMP submitted an Application, together with supporting testimony, exhibits and revised tariff sheets, requesting the Commission approve the Company’s proposal to implement an increase in its retail electric utility service rates in Wyoming of $140.2 million per annum or an average overall increase of 21.6 percent and to eliminate the existing 80/20 sharing band and recover 100 percent of prudently-incurred, Wyoming-allocated net power costs using the existing ECAM in tariff Schedule 95, effective on and after January 1, 2024.
3. RMP is requesting a return on equity of 10.3 percent, and overall cost of capital and return on rate base of 7.60 percent and the equity component of the capital structure is 51.27 percent, which the Company states reflects market circumstances for twelve months beginning July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, adjusted to a forecast test period beginning January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024, interest rates, operational risks and reasonable investor expectations as well as the returns generated by similarly situated or comparable utility companies.
4. The Company states its requested rate increase is primarily driven by: (1) an increase in Net Power Costs (NPC) from $1.431 billion on a total-Company basis, or approximately $221.0 million on a Wyoming-allocated basis, authorized by the Commission in the RMP’s 2020 general rate case, to the proposed NPC of approximately $2.553 billion on a total-Company basis, or approximately $360.3 million on a Wyoming-allocated basis, which the Company states is largely driven by increased market prices for power and natural gas, increased contract prices for coal and coal supply limitations, and thermal generation operational changes due to federal and state environmental compliance requirements; and (2) continued capital investments, part of approximately $6.7 billion of new capital projects on a total-Company basis RMP expects to place into service between July 1, 2022 and December 31, 2024, including the Gateway South and Gateway West Segment D.1 transmission lines, the Rock Creek I wind project, the Foote Creek II-IV and Rock River I wind repowering projects, all of which include an associated rate of return of 7.60 percent and which the Company states are required for it to meet its obligation to serve its customers.
5. RMP’s proposed percentage increase in price changes, by rate schedule, are:
Customer Class Proposed Percentage Change
Residential
Schedule 2 20.3
General Service
Schedule 25 23.1
Schedule 28 19.6
Large General Service
Schedule 33 25.0
Schedule 46 20.9
Schedule 48T 23.5
Irrigation
Schedule 40 14.5
Schedule 210 8.6
Lighting Schedules 13.3
Overall 21.6
The Company states that due to rate design and individual customer load factors and usage characteristics, the percentage rate change to individual customers within each rate schedule may be higher or lower than the average for the customer class or rate schedule.
6. This is not a complete description of RMP’s Application. You may review the Application and its supporting testimony and exhibits at RMP’s Wyoming offices or online at: https://www.rockymountainpower.net/about/rates-regulation/wyoming-regulatory-filings.html
and at the Commission’s office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, during business hours or online at:
https://dms.wyo.gov/external/publicusers.aspx (enter Record No. 17252).
7. Anyone desiring to file a statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must do so, in writing, on or before April 5, 2023. Petitions shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding. The Commission encourages the public’s participation and comments will be received throughout the entirety of this proceeding. The opportunity to present verbal comments will be available to anyone appearing, either in person or remotely, during future public proceedings related to this matter. Submitting written comments to the Commission by the deadline set forth above may allow for resolution of issues and/or concerns identified therein. Please mention Docket No. 20000-633-ER-23 in all correspondence with the Commission.
8. If you wish to participate in this matter and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427, or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay at 711.
Dated: March 3, 2023.
Publish: March 8 & 15, 2023
