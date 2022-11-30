Public Notice Blasting Schedule

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected. For the North Laramie Range, southwest winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts to 75 MPH. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations including Douglas, Laramie Range and Foothills including Bordeaux and Vedauwoo, and Laramie Valley. * WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.