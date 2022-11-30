Probate No. 7435...

STATE OF WYOMING      )    IN THE DISTRICT COURT

              ) ss.    

COUNTY OF CONVERSE  )    EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT                    Probate No.  7435

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE    )

                )

OF                )        

                )

DENNIS L. LENZ,        )

        Deceased.    )

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR COLLECTION AND

DISTRIBUTION OF REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY

    NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 18th, 2022, application was made by VICKI LENZ, beneficiary, for the summary distribution of the estate of said decedent, under the provisions of §2-2-205, Wyoming Probate Code, requesting a Decree of Summary Distribution, according to the prayer of said Application, for the mineral rights described therein.

    NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said Decree shall be presented to the Court on or about December 23rd, 2022, and persons or creditors wishing to object to said Application must do so, in writing, filed with the Clerk of the above Court, whose address is 107 N 5th St., Suite 228, Douglas, WY, 82633, on or before said presentation.

    DATED this 18th day of November, 2022.

                            

BY:    /s/ Austin W. Burback     

MARK C. HARDEE LAW OFFICE, P.C.

Austin W. Burback, WSB #7-6090

900 Grant St.

Douglas, WY 82633

Attorney for Petitioner

Publish: November 30 & December 7, 2022    5635

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.