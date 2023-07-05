Probate No. 7520...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,
CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ) Probate No. 7520
)
LOUIS F. KURTZ, deceased. )
NOTICE OF HEARING
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATES:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition for Determination of Descent of Real Property was filed pursuant to Wyoming Statute § 2-9-201, et seq. by West to Clear Minerals III, LP. The Petition has been set for a non-appearance hearing at 8:00 a.m. on August 3, 2023 in the District Courtroom of the Converse County Courthouse, Douglas, Wyoming. In the event any party appears at said hearing objecting to the Petition, the matter shall be continued and set for a ½-day hearing at a time to be determined by the Court. The Petition requests that a decree determining the descent of real property be entered in this State and that each of decedent’s assets in this State be administered according to those proceedings. The Petition requests that the Court determine that Louis F. Kurtz died on October 9, 2007 as a resident of Atlantic County, New Jersey, seized of an interest in the following described real property, and further requests that the Court establish title to said real property, to wit:
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WYOMING
TOWNSHIP 41 NORTH RANGE 73 WEST, 6th P.M.
Section 8: S/2 NW/4, NE/4 SW/4, NW/4 SE/4
Section 30: NW/4 NW/4 (a/d/a Lot 1)
TOWNSHIP 41 NORTH RANGE 74 WEST, 6th P.M.
Section 11: SE/4 SW/4, S/2 SE/4
Section 12: SW/4 SW/4
Section 20: S/2 SE/4, NW/4 SE/4, SW/4 NE/4
Section 21: S/2 SW/4
Section 25: NE/4 NE/4
Section 28: NW/4 NW/4
Section 29: E/2 NE/4
CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH RANGE 73 WEST, 6th P.M.
Section 7: N/2 SE/4, SW/4 NE/4, SE/4 NW/4, NE/4 SW/4, SE/4 SE/4, Lot 3
Section 8: SE/4 SW/4, S/2 SE/4, SW/4 SW/4
Section 9: SW/4 SW/4
TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH RANGE 74 WEST, 6th P.M.
Section 3: NW/4 NW/4 (a/d/a Lot 4)
Section 4: Lot 1
Section 7: E/2 NE/4, W/2 SE/4, NE/4 SE/4
Section 8: NW/4 NE/4, S/2 NE/4, N/2 NW/4, NE/4 SE/4
Section 9: N/2 NE/4, NW/4 SW/4, S/2 NW/4, NE/4 NW/4
Section 10: E/2 NW/4, W/2 NE/4, W/2 NW/4, NE/4 NE/4
Section 11: W/2 NW/4, SE/4 NW/4, NE/4 SW/4
Section 12: N/2 SE/4, NE/4 SW/4
Section 18: Lot 2, NW/4 NE/4, N/2 NW/4
Section 21: NE/4 NE/4
Section 29: SW/4 NE/4, NE/4 NE/4
TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH RANGE 75 WEST, 6th P.M.
Section 12: SE/4 SW/4, SW/4 SE/4, SE/4 NW/4, N/2 SW/4
Section 13: N/2 NE/4, NW/4 SE/4, S/2 NE/4, SW/4 SE/4, SE/4 SW/4, NE/4 SW/4
Section 24: NE/4 NW/4, NW/4 NE/4, SW/4 NE/4, SE/4 SE/4
TOWNSHIP 41 NORTH RANGE 74 WEST, 6th P.M.
Section 28: S/2 SW/4
Section 29: E/2 SE/4
Section 33: NE/4 NW/4, SW/4 NW/4, NE/4 SW/4, SE/4 SE/4
Section 34: S/2 SW/4
DATED this 30th day of June, 2023.
/s/ Nicholas T. Haderlie
Nicholas T. Haderlie
Attorney for Petitioner:
Nicholas T. Haderlie, #7-4854
Nicholas Haderlie, LLC
P.O. Box 1270
Saratoga, WY 82331
(307) 215-9663
Publish: July 5, 12, 19, & 26, 2023 6056
