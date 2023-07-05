Probate No. PR-007521...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) 8th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
)
J. LOGAN LOOK, Deceased )
)Probate No. PR-007521
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on June 22, 2023, Edward H. Higuera, Managing Member of Coronado Natural Resources LLC, filed in the above-named court an Application for Decree for the purpose of distributing, by summary procedure, certain real property interests described as an interest in the minerals in and under and which may be produced from the following described lands:
Township 36 North, Range 69 West, 6th PM
Section 7: Lot 2, NE/4, E/2NW/4, NE/4SW/4
Section 18: Lot 2, S/2NE/4, SE/4NW/4, SE/4
629.09 acres, more or less
Converse County, Wyoming.
Personal objecting to this Application shall immediately notify the District Court, but in no event less than thirty (30) days from the first date of publication.
DATE this 29th day of June, 2023.
TOLBERT LAW OFFICE, PLLC
By: /e/ Simon Tolbert
Simon Tolbert, Esq. (W.S.B. # 7-4903)
Attorney for Applicant
1800 Glenarm Place, Suite 1002
Denver, CO 80202
(720) 588-8645
Publish: July 5 & 12, 2023 6055
