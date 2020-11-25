Proposed Amendment-Anadarko Petroleum...
PROPOSED AMENDMENT – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORPORATION BEAR CREEK, SOURCE
MATERIAL LICENSE SUA 1310
Public Notice
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation of 1201 Lake Robbins Dr. The Woodlands, Texas 77380 has applied for an amendment of its Source Material License SUA 1310 from the Land Quality Division of the Department of Environmental Quality of the State of Wyoming. The license area associated with the former uranium mining operation is located in: Township 38 North, Range 73 West, 6th P.M. Section 09: S½S½NE¼, S½ Section 16: ALL Converse County, Wyoming. The Bear Creek site is located approximately forty-five (45) miles northeast of Casper, Wyoming and thirty-seven (37) miles north-northwest of Douglas, Wyoming. The nearest town is Glenrock, Wyoming, which is approximately twenty-nine (29) miles south-southwest of the site. This area can be found on the Bear Creek USGS quadrangle map(s). The mining and milling operation began in 1977 and operated until 1986. Reclamation was completed in 1988. The land, after mining, has been returned to an agricultural use. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is seeking to amend the above referenced Source Material License to reflect the current status of the reclaimed site.
The Department of Environmental Quality has issued an initial decision to approve the license amendment application. Information regarding this initial decision and the application may be reviewed in the office of the Land Quality Division of the Department of Environmental Quality in Cheyenne, Wyoming or the Converse County Clerk’s Office in Douglas, Wyoming. Written comments to the proposed license amendment must be received by the Administrator of the Land Quality Division of the Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th Street, Suite 10, Cheyenne, WY 82002, before the close of business, January 15, 2021. If a written comment from
an aggrieved party, as defined in W.S. §35-11-103(a)(vii), specifically requests a public hearing before the Department of Environmental Quality, a public hearing shall be held. The Department of Environmental Quality shall publish notice of the time, date and location of the hearing in a newspaper of statewide or general circulation or on the Department of Environmental Quality’s web site before the public hearing. The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will be mailed a copy of the proposed amendment within 5 days after its first publication.
