CCSD#1-Public Notice...

Converse County School District #1
Public Notice
Converse County School District #1 will accept written comments on policies AC – Nondiscrimination, CBA - Qualifications of the Superintendent, CBA-R – School Position Description, CBD – Superintendent’s Evaluation/Contract, JQ - Student Fees, Fines and Charges. Send written comments to the Administration Office, 615 Hamilton Street, Douglas, WY 82633. Comments can be received until 2:00 p.m., December 3, 2020.
Board policies are online at www.ccsd1.org
Jay Butler, Clerk
Converse County School District #1
Publish: November 25, 2020 4438
