Probate No.7208...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Probate No. 7208
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF:
SUE VIRGINIA BLAIR,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that, Pursuant to W.S. §2-1-205, Marilyn Tichenor, as a Distributee as defined by W.S. §2-1-209, has filed a sworn Application for Decree of Distribution of Real Property with the Clerk of the above-entitled court wherein she prays that the following-described real property interest in Converse County, Wyoming, presently believed to be, to-wit:
An undivided fifty percent (50.00%) interest in and to all oil, gas and other minerals in, under and that may be produced from the following described lands:
Township 34 North, Range 70 West, 6th P.M., Converse County, Wyoming
Section 5: SWSW
Section 8: NW, N2SW, SWSW
Through the estates of Sue Virginia Blair, Willis Mucci, Hypatia Rose Canning, and Stephanie Mucci, be set over and distributed to Virginia Mucci Ragsdale, Clara Mucci Tichenor, Jean Mucci Love and Stanley L. Mucci, pursuant to court and testamentary documents filed herein.
If no objection to the application has been filed within thirty (30) days of the first day of publication, to-wit, March 17, 2021, the Court shall enter such a decree.
DATED this 11 day of March, 2021.
STEVENS, EDWARDS & HALLOCK, P.C.
/s/ Francis E. Stevens
Francis E. Stevens #5-1540
Attorney for the Estate
Post Office Box 1148
Gillette, WY 82717
(307) 682-1444
Publish: March 17 & 24, 2021 4609
