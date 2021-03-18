Public Notice...
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, the Commission hereby gives notice of the Application of Black Hills Wyoming Gas, LLC d/b/a Black Hills Energy (BHWG or the Company) to revise the Fuel and Lost and Unaccounted for Gas Percentages (FL&U) in the Cheyenne and Cody Divisions.
BHWG is a public utility as defined by Wyo. Stat. § 37-1-101(a)(vi)(D), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112.
On October 12, 2020, BHWG filed its Application requesting approval to implement a Transmission FL&U percentage of 0.000% for the Cheyenne Division and 0.410% for the Cody Division. BHGW states the FL&U percentages will be incorporated into the October 2020 Gas Cost Adjustment filing with rates proposed to be effective December 1, 2020, and revised on a going forward basis annually on or before March 1st of each year to align with existing Casper, Gillette and Torrington Divisions filing schedule.
This is not a complete description of the Application. Interested persons may inspect the Application at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne, Wyoming, by visiting the Commission’s website at https://psc.wyo.gov/, or by visiting BHWG’s website at www.blackhillsenergy.com.
Anyone wishing to file a statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must do so in writing filed with the Commission on or before November 17, 2020. Any intervention request filed with the Commission shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding. Please be sure to mention Docket No. 30026-32-GA-20 (Record No. 15629) in all correspondence with the Commission.
If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing which you will attend and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, call the Commission at (307) 777-7427 or write to the Commission, 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. Communications-impaired persons may contact the Commission through Wyoming Relay at 711.
Dated: October 16, 2020.
