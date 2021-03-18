Probate No. 7211...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
)ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Probate No. 7211
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE )
OF )
)
GORDON J. EPPLE, )
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR COLLECTION AND
DISTRIBUTION OF REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all persons that an application has been filed in the District Court named above for the Collection and Distribution of property by Herbert Epple, as the sole heir of Gordon J. Epple, deceased, in the District Court named above, under the provisions of Wyoming Statute §2-1-201 and §2-1-205, Wyoming Probate Code, requesting a Decree of Summary Distribution, according to the prayer of said Application, for the property described therein.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said Decree shall be presented to the Court on or about April 16th, 2021, and persons wishing to file claims against said estate or object to said Application must do so, in writing, filed with the Clerk of the above Court, whose address is 107 N 5th Street, Suite 228, Douglas, WY 82633
DATED this 11th day of March, 2021.
BY: /s/Austin W. Burback
MARK C. HARDEE LAW OFFICE, P.C.
Mark C. Hardee, WSB #7-6090
Austin W. Burback, WSB #6-4137
900 S Grant St.
Douglas, WY 82633
Attorney for Applicant
Publish: March 17 & 24, 2021 4616
