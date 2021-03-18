Notice of Foreclosure...
FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, payment default has occurred under the terms of a promissory note (“Note”) and real estate mortgage (“Mortgage”). The Mortgage dated February 15, 2013, was executed and delivered by Evan D. Merrill, a single person (“Mortgagor”) to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as sole nominee for First Interstate Bank, its successors and assigns, as security for the Note of the same date executed by Mortgagor, and said Mortgage was recorded on February 21, 2013, at Instrument No. 1010583 in Book 1480 at Page 278 in the records of the office of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds in and for Converse County, State of Wyoming; and
WHEREAS, the Mortgage was assigned for value to First Interstate Bank with an assignment dated October 23, 2018, which assignment was recorded on October 30, 2018 at Instrument No. 1076284 in Book 1652, Page 514 of the records of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds in and for Converse County, Wyoming.
WHEREAS, the Mortgage contains a power of sale which by reason of said default, the Mortgagee declares to have become operative, and no suit or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof, nor has any such suit or proceeding been instituted and the same discontinued; and
WHEREAS, written notice of intent to foreclose the Mortgage by advertisement and sale has been served upon the record owner and the party in possession of the mortgaged premises at least ten (10) days prior to the commencement of this publication, and the amount due upon the Mortgage on the date of first publication of this notice of sale being the total sum of $124,421.53 which sum consists of the unpaid principal balance of $113,682.48 plus interest accrued to the date of the first publication of this notice in the amount of $2,163.84, plus other costs in the amount of $8,575.21, plus attorneys’ fees, costs expended, and accruing interest and late charges after the date of first publication of this notice of sale;
WHEREAS, the property being foreclosed upon may be subject to other liens and encumbrances that will not be extinguished at the sale and any prospective purchaser should research the status of title before submitting a bid;
NOW, THEREFORE, First Interstate Bank, as the Mortgagee, will have the Mortgage foreclosed as provided by law by causing the mortgaged property to be sold at public venue by the Sheriff or Deputy Sheriff in and for Converse County, Wyoming to the highest bidder for cash at 10:00 o’clock in the forenoon on April 14, 2021 at the front door of the Converse County Courthouse located at 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, Converse County, for application on the above-described amounts secured by the Mortgage, said mortgaged property being described as follows, to-wit:
lot 2, Block 12, sunup ridge addition to the town and glenrock, converse county, wyoming.
model 5628-1767, manufacturer’s name hbos manufacturing, Manufacturer’s serial number 0p1h0003ab, “affixed and attached to the land, and is part of the real property.”
,with an address of 507 Sage Road, Glenrock, Wyoming 82637.
, together with all improvements thereon situate and all easements, appurtenances, and fixtures thereto.
First Interstate Bank
By: Bradley C. Sweat
Crowley Fleck PLLP
111 West 2nd Street, Suite 220
Casper, WY 82601
1-844-280-7990
Publish: March 17, 24, 31 & April 7, 2021 4602
