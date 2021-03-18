CCSD#1-Salary Report...
WDE602 Newspaper Report data from 2020/10/01 : Converse #1
Newspaper Description (Staff Assignments in Category) Total Salary
Superintendent $162,760.00
SUBTOTAL Superintendent $162,760.00
Assistant Superintendent $128,466.00
SUBTOTAL Assistant Superintendent $128,466.00
Business Manager $117,588.00
Business Manager $14,087.00
SUBTOTAL Business Manager $131,675.00
Coordinator / Director $109,460.00
Coordinator / Director $107,415.00
Coordinator / Director $96,416.00
Coordinator / Director $85,504.00
Coordinator / Director $82,667.00
Coordinator / Director $80,420.00
Coordinator / Director $39,752.00
Coordinator / Director $11,465.00; $11,465.00
Coordinator / Director $1,975.00; $1,975.00; $1,975.00; $1,975.00; $1,975.00
SUBTOTAL Coordinator / Director $634,439.00
Principal, High School $103,201.00
SUBTOTAL Principal, High School $103,201.00
Assistant Principal, High School $88,523.00
SUBTOTAL Assistant Principal, High School $88,523.00
Principal, Middle / Jr. High $93,846.00
Principal, Middle / Jr. High $17,518.00
SUBTOTAL Principal, Middle / Jr. High $111,364.00
Assistant Principal, Middle / Jr. High $70,072.00
SUBTOTAL Assistant Principal, Middle / Jr. High $70,072.00
Principal, Elementary $98,491.00
Principal, Elementary $90,072.00
SUBTOTAL Principal, Elementary $188,563.00
Assistant Principal, Elementary $94,719.00
SUBTOTAL Assistant Principal, Elementary $94,719.00
Teacher: Elementary, Kindergarten $62,498.00
Teacher: Elementary, Kindergarten $60,198.00
Teacher: Elementary, Kindergarten $59,048.00
Teacher: Elementary, Kindergarten $57,323.00
Newspaper Description (Staff Assignments in Category) Total Salary
Teacher: Elementary, Kindergarten $56,173.00
Teacher: Elementary, Kindergarten $52,989.00
Teacher: Elementary, Kindergarten $48,389.00
Teacher: Elementary, Kindergarten $47,814.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Elementary, Kindergarten $444,432.00
Teacher: Elementary, First Grade $59,048.00
Teacher: Elementary, First Grade $50,114.00
Teacher: Elementary, First Grade $48,389.00
Teacher: Elementary, First Grade $46,664.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Elementary, First Grade $204,215.00
Teacher: Elementary, Second Grade $76,361.00
Teacher: Elementary, Second Grade $70,769.00
Teacher: Elementary, Second Grade $50,910.00
Teacher: Elementary, Second Grade $49,760.00
Teacher: Elementary, Second Grade $48,389.00
Teacher: Elementary, Second Grade $47,814.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Elementary, Second Grade $344,003.00
Teacher: Elementary, Third Grade $62,498.00
Teacher: Elementary, Third Grade $62,144.00
Teacher: Elementary, Third Grade $55,731.00
Teacher: Elementary, Third Grade $54,935.00
Teacher: Elementary, Third Grade $48,389.00
Teacher: Elementary, Third Grade $46,664.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Elementary, Third Grade $330,361.00
Teacher: Elementary, Fourth Grade $69,594.00
Teacher: Elementary, Fourth Grade $62,498.00; $62,498.00
Teacher: Elementary, Fourth Grade $61,923.00
Teacher: Elementary, Fourth Grade $52,635.00
Teacher: Elementary, Fourth Grade $51,264.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Elementary, Fourth Grade $360,412.00
Teacher: Elementary, Fifth Grade $59,048.00
Teacher: Elementary, Fifth Grade $55,952.00
Teacher: Elementary, Fifth Grade $53,210.00
Teacher: Elementary, Fifth Grade $48,389.00
Teacher: Elementary, Fifth Grade $46,664.00; $46,664.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Elementary, Fifth Grade $309,927.00
Teacher: Elementary, Sixth Grade $67,319.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Elementary, Sixth Grade $67,319.00
Teacher: Elementary, Multiple Grades $75,661.00
Teacher: Elementary, Multiple Grades $73,715.00
Teacher: Elementary, Multiple Grades $61,198.00
Teacher: Elementary, Multiple Grades $61,127.00
Teacher: Elementary, Multiple Grades $59,623.00
Newspaper Description (Staff Assignments in Category) Total Salary
Teacher: Elementary, Multiple Grades $59,048.00
Teacher: Elementary, Multiple Grades $58,323.00
Teacher: Elementary, Multiple Grades $57,898.00
Teacher: Elementary, Multiple Grades $56,173.00
Teacher: Elementary, Multiple Grades $51,839.00
Teacher: Elementary, Multiple Grades $51,689.00
Teacher: Elementary, Multiple Grades $50,539.00
Teacher: Elementary, Multiple Grades $49,760.00
Teacher: Elementary, Multiple Grades $48,814.00
Teacher: Elementary, Multiple Grades $47,814.00
Teacher: Elementary, Multiple Grades $35,429.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Elementary, Multiple Grades $898,650.00
Teacher: Music, Vocal $67,894.00
Teacher: Music, Vocal $49,539.00; $49,539.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Music, Vocal $166,972.00
Teacher: Music, Instrumental $69,619.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Music, Instrumental $69,619.00
Teacher: Music, Elementary $52,414.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Music, Elementary $52,414.00
Teacher: Art, High School $66,611.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Art, High School $66,611.00
Teacher: Art, Middle / Jr. High $72,715.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Art, Middle / Jr. High $72,715.00
Teacher: Art, Elementary $53,785.00
Teacher: Art, Elementary $52,414.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Art, Elementary $106,199.00
Teacher: PE and Health, High School $61,348.00
Teacher: PE and Health, High School $57,898.00
Teacher: PE and Health, High School $54,935.00
Teacher: PE and Health, High School $9,946.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: PE and Health, High School $184,127.00
Teacher: PE and Health, Middle / Jr. High $68,469.00
Teacher: PE and Health, Middle / Jr. High $50,689.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: PE and Health, Middle / Jr. High $119,158.00
Teacher: PE and Health, Elementary $54,935.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: PE and Health, Elementary $54,935.00
Teacher: Foreign Language $63,648.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Foreign Language $63,648.00
Teacher: Science $71,786.00
Teacher: Science $71,211.00
Teacher: Science $70,636.00
Teacher: Science $59,623.00
Teacher: Science $57,456.00
Teacher: Science $46,664.00
Newspaper Description (Staff Assignments in Category) Total Salary
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Science $377,376.00
Teacher: Social Studies $70,769.00
Teacher: Social Studies $67,098.00; $67,098.00
Teacher: Social Studies $63,648.00
Teacher: Social Studies $60,773.00
Teacher: Social Studies $52,989.00
Teacher: Social Studies $47,239.00; $47,239.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Social Studies $476,853.00
Teacher: Mathematics $77,511.00
Teacher: Mathematics $74,365.00
Teacher: Mathematics $69,619.00
Teacher: Mathematics $68,823.00
Teacher: Mathematics $61,923.00
Teacher: Mathematics $60,773.00
Teacher: Mathematics $57,898.00
Teacher: Mathematics $51,264.00
Teacher: Mathematics $49,539.00
Teacher: Mathematics $47,814.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Mathematics $619,529.00
Teacher: Language Arts $76,936.00
Teacher: Language Arts $72,715.00
Teacher: Language Arts $66,390.00
Teacher: Language Arts $64,223.00
Teacher: Language Arts $57,898.00
Teacher: Language Arts $57,456.00; $57,456.00
Teacher: Language Arts $57,323.00
Teacher: Language Arts $50,114.00
Teacher: Language Arts $49,539.00
Teacher: Language Arts $46,664.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Language Arts $656,714.00
Teacher: Business $46,664.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Business $46,664.00
Teacher: Career Technical Education $74,661.00
Teacher: Career Technical Education $72,741.00
Teacher: Career Technical Education $52,414.00
Teacher: Career Technical Education $50,114.00
Teacher: Career Technical Education $47,814.00
Teacher: Career Technical Education $41,551.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Career Technical Education $339,295.00
Teacher: Other Secondary $23,619.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Other Secondary $23,619.00
Teacher: English Learner (ESL) $60,773.00
Newspaper Description (Staff Assignments in Category) Total Salary
Teacher: English Learner (ESL) $59,490.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: English Learner (ESL) $120,263.00
Teacher: Remedial Education $75,261.00
Teacher: Remedial Education $72,715.00
Teacher: Remedial Education $63,648.00
Teacher: Remedial Education $61,348.00
Teacher: Remedial Education $34,412.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Remedial Education $307,384.00
Teacher: Special Education $77,559.00
Teacher: Special Education $71,211.00
Teacher: Special Education $70,769.00
Teacher: Special Education $69,169.00
Teacher: Special Education $68,823.00
Teacher: Special Education $67,761.00
Teacher: Special Education $66,744.00
Teacher: Special Education $64,444.00
Teacher: Special Education $61,923.00
Teacher: Special Education $61,790.00
Teacher: Special Education $60,773.00
Teacher: Special Education $60,198.00; $60,198.00
Teacher: Special Education $59,623.00
Teacher: Special Education $59,269.00
Teacher: Special Education $58,473.00
Teacher: Special Education $57,898.00; $57,898.00
Teacher: Special Education $57,456.00
Teacher: Special Education $57,323.00
Teacher: Special Education $56,748.00
Teacher: Special Education $56,173.00
Teacher: Special Education $55,156.00
Teacher: Special Education $54,935.00
Teacher: Special Education $54,448.00
Teacher: Special Education $52,989.00
Teacher: Special Education $52,635.00
Teacher: Special Education $51,839.00
Teacher: Special Education $50,114.00
Teacher: Special Education $48,964.00
Teacher: Special Education $46,664.00; $46,664.00; $46,664.00
SUBTOTAL Teacher: Special Education $1,943,295.00
Instructional Facilitator $76,777.00
Instructional Facilitator $68,823.00
Instructional Facilitator $67,894.00
Newspaper Description (Staff Assignments in Category) Total Salary
Instructional Facilitator $66,498.00
SUBTOTAL Instructional Facilitator $279,992.00
Tutor $69,619.00
SUBTOTAL Tutor $69,619.00
Librarian, High School $81,618.00
SUBTOTAL Librarian, High School $81,618.00
Librarian, Middle / Jr. High $76,777.00
SUBTOTAL Librarian, Middle / Jr. High $76,777.00
Computer/Network, Library-Media Technician $50,659.00
Computer/Network, Library-Media Technician $34,040.00
SUBTOTAL Computer/Network, Library-Media Technician $84,699.00
Aide, Library / Media $19,814.00
Aide, Library / Media $19,135.00
Aide, Library / Media $16,363.00
Aide, Library / Media $15,815.00
SUBTOTAL Aide, Library / Media $71,127.00
Instructional Aide $26,877.00; $26,877.00; $26,877.00
Instructional Aide $21,825.00
Instructional Aide $20,857.00
Instructional Aide $20,563.00
Instructional Aide $20,159.00; $20,159.00
Instructional Aide $19,885.00
Instructional Aide $19,468.00; $19,468.00
Instructional Aide $19,135.00
Instructional Aide $18,802.00
Instructional Aide $18,647.00
Instructional Aide $18,326.00; $18,326.00; $18,326.00; $18,326.00
Instructional Aide $17,850.00; $17,850.00; $17,850.00; $17,850.00; $17,850.00
Instructional Aide $17,541.00
Instructional Aide $17,398.00; $17,398.00; $17,398.00; $17,398.00; $17,398.00
Newspaper Description (Staff Assignments in Category) Total Salary
Instructional Aide $17,398.00; $17,398.00; $17,398.00; $17,398.00; $17,398.00; $17,398.00; $17,398.00
Instructional Aide $17,243.00
Instructional Aide $17,100.00; $17,100.00; $17,100.00; $17,100.00; $17,100.00; $17,100.00; $17,100.00; $17,100.00; $17,100.00; $17,100.00
Instructional Aide $16,946.00
Instructional Aide $16,660.00; $16,660.00; $16,660.00; $16,660.00
Instructional Aide $16,597.00
Instructional Aide $16,094.00; $16,094.00
Instructional Aide $15,815.00; $15,815.00; $15,815.00
Instructional Aide $15,591.00
Instructional Aide $14,885.00
Instructional Aide $12,961.00
Instructional Aide $3,256.00
SUBTOTAL Instructional Aide $1,103,222.00
Non-Instructional Aide $23,478.00
SUBTOTAL Non-Instructional Aide $23,478.00
Counselor, High School $73,742.00
Counselor, High School $64,775.00
Counselor, High School $30,870.00
Counselor, High School $15,038.00
SUBTOTAL Counselor, High School $184,425.00
Counselor, Middle / Jr. High $61,740.00
Counselor, Middle / Jr. High $30,870.00
Counselor, Middle / Jr. High $15,038.00
SUBTOTAL Counselor, Middle / Jr. High $107,648.00
Newspaper Description (Staff Assignments in Category) Total Salary
Counselor, Elementary $70,846.00
Counselor, Elementary $63,794.00
Counselor, Elementary $62,347.00
Counselor, Elementary $47,936.00
Counselor, Elementary $45,114.00
Counselor, Elementary $3,620.00
SUBTOTAL Counselor, Elementary $293,657.00
School Psychologist / Psych. Technician $87,105.00
School Psychologist / Psych. Technician $86,319.00
School Psychologist / Psych. Technician $81,034.00
SUBTOTAL School Psychologist / Psych. Technician $254,458.00
Speech Pathologist $73,469.00
Speech Pathologist $61,173.00
Speech Pathologist $60,023.00
SUBTOTAL Speech Pathologist $194,665.00
School Nurse $62,602.00
School Nurse $52,989.00
School Nurse $48,389.00
School Nurse $47,814.00
SUBTOTAL School Nurse $211,794.00
Student Services Support Staff - Licensed $64,223.00
SUBTOTAL Student Services Support Staff - Licensed $64,223.00
Student Services Support Staff $62,684.00
Student Services Support Staff $52,414.00
Student Services Support Staff $48,389.00
Student Services Support Staff $18,802.00
Student Services Support Staff $17,500.00
Student Services Support Staff $15,815.00; $15,815.00; $15,815.00
Student Services Support Staff $13,955.00
Student Services Support Staff $12,417.00
Student Services Support Staff $11,580.00
Student Services Support Staff $8,500.00
Student Services Support Staff $8,200.00
Student Services Support Staff $7,602.00
Student Services Support Staff $6,800.00; $6,800.00
Student Services Support Staff $6,050.00
Student Services Support Staff $5,311.00
Student Services Support Staff $5,000.00; $5,000.00
Student Services Support Staff $4,602.00
Student Services Support Staff $4,100.00
Student Services Support Staff $3,400.00
Newspaper Description (Staff Assignments in Category) Total Salary
Student Services Support Staff $2,660.00
Student Services Support Staff $2,640.00
Student Services Support Staff $2,500.00
Student Services Support Staff $2,403.00
Student Services Support Staff $1,975.00
Student Services Support Staff $1,820.00
Student Services Support Staff $1,800.00
Student Services Support Staff $1,602.00; $1,602.00; $1,602.00; $1,602.00
Student Services Support Staff $1,548.00; $1,548.00
Student Services Support Staff $1,320.00
Student Services Support Staff $1,260.00
Student Services Support Staff $1,228.00
Student Services Support Staff $1,190.00; $1,190.00
Student Services Support Staff $1,020.00; $1,020.00
Student Services Support Staff $1,000.00
Student Services Support Staff $935.00
Student Services Support Staff $900.00
Student Services Support Staff $855.00; $855.00; $855.00; $855.00; $855.00; $855.00; $855.00; $855.00; $855.00
Student Services Support Staff $750.00; $750.00
Student Services Support Staff $500.00; $500.00; $500.00; $500.00
Student Services Support Staff $427.00; $427.00
SUBTOTAL Student Services Support Staff $404,965.00
Office Support Staff - Professional $72,668.00
Office Support Staff - Professional $72,044.00
Office Support Staff - Professional $69,258.00
Office Support Staff - Professional $69,025.00
Newspaper Description (Staff Assignments in Category) Total Salary
Office Support Staff - Professional $4,800.00
SUBTOTAL Office Support Staff - Professional $287,795.00
Clerical / Secretarial, High School $27,652.00
Clerical / Secretarial, High School $26,289.00; $26,289.00
Clerical / Secretarial, High School $25,389.00
Clerical / Secretarial, High School $1,925.00
SUBTOTAL Clerical / Secretarial, High School $107,544.00
Clerical / Secretarial, Middle / Jr. High $25,841.00
Clerical / Secretarial, Middle / Jr. High $24,532.00
Clerical / Secretarial, Middle / Jr. High $5,806.00
SUBTOTAL Clerical / Secretarial, Middle / Jr. High $56,179.00
Clerical / Secretarial, Elementary $25,389.00
Clerical / Secretarial, Elementary $24,532.00
Clerical / Secretarial, Elementary $23,222.00
SUBTOTAL Clerical / Secretarial, Elementary $73,143.00
Clerical / Secretarial, Central Office $43,115.00
Clerical / Secretarial, Central Office $39,983.00; $39,983.00
Clerical / Secretarial, Central Office $35,337.00
Clerical / Secretarial, Central Office $31,695.00
Clerical / Secretarial, Central Office $29,511.00
Clerical / Secretarial, Central Office $25,844.00
Clerical / Secretarial, Central Office $25,751.00
Clerical / Secretarial, Central Office $3,300.00
SUBTOTAL Clerical / Secretarial, Central Office $274,519.00
Bus Driver $23,238.00; $23,238.00
Bus Driver $20,528.00
Bus Driver $19,859.00
Bus Driver $19,663.00
Bus Driver $19,633.00
Bus Driver $18,493.00
Bus Driver $18,089.00
Bus Driver $17,876.00
Bus Driver $17,779.00
Bus Driver $17,289.00
Bus Driver $16,697.00
Bus Driver $15,717.00
Bus Driver $15,577.00
Bus Driver $13,677.00
Bus Driver $13,478.00
Bus Driver $13,209.00
Bus Driver $13,196.00
SUBTOTAL Bus Driver $317,236.00
Newspaper Description (Staff Assignments in Category) Total Salary
Bus Mechanic $56,617.00
Bus Mechanic $46,810.00
SUBTOTAL Bus Mechanic $103,427.00
Transportation Staff $13,158.00
Transportation Staff $13,090.00
Transportation Staff $12,215.00; $12,215.00
Transportation Staff $7,166.00; $7,166.00
Transportation Staff $6,686.00; $6,686.00; $6,686.00; $6,686.00
SUBTOTAL Transportation Staff $91,754.00
Operations and Maintenance $53,121.00
Operations and Maintenance $52,955.00
Operations and Maintenance $49,901.00
Operations and Maintenance $38,603.00
Operations and Maintenance $37,186.00
Operations and Maintenance $33,727.00
SUBTOTAL Operations and Maintenance $265,493.00
Custodian $43,222.00
Custodian $40,241.00
Custodian $39,450.00
Custodian $37,260.00; $37,260.00
Custodian $34,390.00
Custodian $32,421.00; $32,421.00; $32,421.00; $32,421.00
Custodian $31,850.00; $31,850.00
Custodian $31,317.00; $31,317.00; $31,317.00; $31,317.00
Custodian $21,331.00
Custodian $11,591.00
SUBTOTAL Custodian $583,397.00
Food Service Staff $25,922.00
Food Service Staff $20,400.00
Food Service Staff $19,814.00
Food Service Staff $19,135.00
Food Service Staff $18,794.00
Newspaper Description (Staff Assignments in Category) Total Salary
Food Service Staff $17,621.00
Food Service Staff $14,554.00
Food Service Staff $14,304.00; $14,304.00; $14,304.00; $14,304.00; $14,304.00
Food Service Staff $14,054.00
Food Service Staff $8,031.00; $8,031.00
Food Service Staff $7,552.00
Food Service Staff $6,130.00
SUBTOTAL Food Service Staff $251,558.00
Head Coach $16,100.00
Head Coach $12,300.00
Head Coach $10,200.00
Head Coach $8,400.00; $8,400.00; $8,400.00; $8,400.00; $8,400.00
Head Coach $7,800.00
Head Coach $7,150.00
Head Coach $7,000.00
Head Coach $6,600.00
Head Coach $6,050.00; $6,050.00
Head Coach $4,200.00; $4,200.00; $4,200.00
Head Coach $3,900.00; $3,900.00
Head Coach $3,500.00
Head Coach $3,300.00; $3,300.00
Head Coach $3,000.00
SUBTOTAL Head Coach $154,750.00
Assistant Coach $12,040.00
Assistant Coach $9,520.00
Assistant Coach $8,100.00
Assistant Coach $7,260.00
Assistant Coach $7,000.00
Assistant Coach $6,500.00
Assistant Coach $6,020.00; $6,020.00
Newspaper Description (Staff Assignments in Category) Total Salary
Assistant Coach $6,020.00; $6,020.00; $6,020.00; $6,020.00; $6,020.00; $6,020.00; $6,020.00; $6,020.00; $6,020.00
Assistant Coach $5,740.00
Assistant Coach $5,590.00; $5,590.00; $5,590.00
Assistant Coach $5,160.00
Assistant Coach $5,000.00
Assistant Coach $4,920.00
Assistant Coach $4,730.00
Assistant Coach $4,510.00
Assistant Coach $3,500.00; $3,500.00
Assistant Coach $3,000.00
Assistant Coach $2,750.00; $2,750.00; $2,750.00
Assistant Coach $2,500.00; $2,500.00; $2,500.00; $2,500.00; $2,500.00
SUBTOTAL Assistant Coach $194,220.00
DISTRICT TOTAL $16,807,873.00
