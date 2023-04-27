Board Member Vacancies...
NOTICE OF BOARD MEMBER VACANCIES
CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
The Converse County Commissioners is ongoing considering applications to fill various board vacancies and/or upcoming vacancies, including Converse County Fairboard, Converse County Library, Glenrock Area Solid Waste Disposal District, and Memorial Hospital of Converse County. Members serve without compensation and must submit to a background check. visit the Converse County website at https://www.conversecountywy.gov/253/Converse-County-Boards for an application and for more information on specific boards. Contact the County Clerk, 307-358-2244. Positions will remain open until filled.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk
Publish: April 26 & May 3, 2023 5912
