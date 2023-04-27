City of Douglas
City Council Minutes, March 27, 2023. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kim Pexton called the meeting to order at approximately 5:30 p.m. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor Kim Pexton; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Matt Schmidt; Councilperson Perry Hershberger. Also Present: JD Cox, City Administrator; Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; John Harbarger, Public Works Director; Mike Armstrong, City Attorney. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 3a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – March 27, 2023; Item 3b. Minutes: City Council Work Session – March 14, 2023; Item 3c. Minutes: Regular City Council Meeting – March 14, 2023; Item 3c. Financial Disclosure Statements – FY2022. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 4-0. Public Comments: None. Presentations/Proclamations: Item 5a. Introduction of New Staff/Promoted Staff Members. City Administrator Cox introduced and gave a brief background of newly promoted City staff members Willie Knight and Clint Nystul and new staff members Deanna Byler and Blake Palmer. Knight will be the City’s new K9 Officer within the Police Department and Nystul was promoted to Shop Supervisor within the Public Works Department. Deanna Byler will be taking over for Jennifer Kelly as the new Community Service Officer within the Police Department and Blake Palmer will be the new Streets & Alleys Supervisor within the Public Works Department. City Council congratulated everyone on their new roles. Public Hearing: Item 6a. Resolution No. 2023-09, a Resolution approving a Conditional Use Permit for Jessica Renz to Operate a Pre-school in an R-1 Neighborhood Residential Zone at 302 South 5th Street (Original Town of Douglas, Block 26, Lots 1 & 2). Mayor Pexton opened the public hearing at approximately 5:36 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin provided an overview of the application, history and zoning information related to the property, and recommendations by the Planning & Zoning Commission to approve the application with conditions that the permit is specific to the applicant and that the applicant adhere to State regulations regarding daycares and preschools. Adjacent property owners have been notified. The applicant was notified that there are 2 registered sex offenders living within a block of the property location. Councilperson McNare inquired into references to “daycare” within the resolution language. Chaffin stated the resolution will be updated to reflect “preschool” throughout. The Public Hearing closed at approximately 5:39 p.m. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve Resolution No. 2023-09 as presented. Motion carried 4-0. Presentations & Action Items: Item 7a. Presentation & Acceptance of Annual Audit FY2022. Cynthia Olson, representing Skogen, Cometto, & Associates, thanked the City Council for allowing their agency to perform the audit. Olson explained the structure of the financial report and reviewed what happened during the fiscal year. She provided background on the types of statements and reports within the audit and recommendations to review the budget to actual on a regular basis. City Administrator Cox inquired into the difference between a modified accrual budget versus a cash basis budget. Olson stated the modified accrual budget allows for accounts payable & receivable, which wouldn’t be allowed within a cash basis budget. Discussion followed. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to accept the Annual Audit for Fiscal Year 2022. Motion carried 4-0. Council Action Items: Item 8a. Ordinance No. 2021, an Ordinance Amending Section 16.3.17.3(c) and Section 16.3.17.4(d) of the Unified Land Development Code of the Douglas Municipal Code Pertaining to Development Applications, First Reading. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve Ordinance No. 1021 as presented on its first reading. Motion carried 4-0. Item 8b. Resolution No. 2023-10, a Resolution Designating Authorized Signers for all City of Douglas Banking and Investment Accounts. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve Resolution No. 2023-10 as presented. Motion carried 4-0. Item 8c. Approval of Rocky Mountain Power Expenses – Pearson Road Utilities. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve the additional expenditure for the cost of the extension of Rocky Mountain Power service to the Pearson Road Utilities Project site at a cost of $23,642.00 and authorize the City Administrator’s signing of all associate documents. Motion carried 4-0. Item 8d. Appointment of WAM Voting Delegate Designation. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to appoint Mayor Kim Pexton as a voting delegate and Councilmember Perry Hershberger as an alternate voting delegate for the Wyoming Association of Municipalities June Conference. Motion carried 4-0. Council Action Items Previously Tabled: Item 9a. Appointment to Wyoming Smart Capital Network Advisory Council. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to appoint City Administrator J.D. Cox to the Wyoming Smart Capital Network Advisory Council and also appoint Community Development Director Clara Chaffin as the alternate. Motion carried 4-0. Council Discussion & Non-Action Items: Item 10a. Treasurer’s Report: February 2023; Item 10b. Dashboards: February 2023; Item 10c. Minutes: Converse County Tourism & Promotion Board: January 17, 2023 & February 21, 2023. Administrator’s Report: Item 11a. Administrator Cox provided a reminder that applications for the Community Facility Task Force are due by March 31, 2023. Cox stated with René Kemper’s service this weekend it has been quite a time for the city, it was sad but also wonderful to see all of City Council there, all of the Police Department, lots of City staff, and to have all the food donated by city staff and donations of water. It was a united feeling as a group to say our final goodbye. As we look to the future, there is some excitement as we move forward. Good People Doing Good Things: Item 12a. Administrator Cox stated he had received a report from PD Chief Byerly regarding Officer Triston Johnson’s response to a call received about a man with a white bag and rifle walking near a school. Officer Johnson discovered the individual was actually a student in the gunsmithing program and his vehicle had broken down. Johnson took it upon himself to purchase a gun case for the individual so that he wouldn’t have to continue walking around without a gun case. Cox commended Officer Johnson going out of his way to help a community member. Community Updates/Events Calendar: None. Executive Session: Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to adjourn into Executive Session for purposes of considering litigation to which our governing body is or may become party, in accordance with W.S. §16-4-405(a)(iii). Motion carried 4-0. The March 27, 2023 Regular City Council meeting adjourned into Executive Session at approximately 6:00 p.m.
