City Council Minutes, April 10, 2023. Swearing in of New Councilmember: Item 1a. Swearing in of Councilmember John Bartling for the Term of April 10, 2023 through December 31, 2024. Mayor Pexton swore in Councilmember Bartling. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kim Pexton called the meeting to order at approximately 5:30 p.m. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor Kim Pexton; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Matt Schmidt; Councilperson Perry Hershberger; Councilperson John Bartling. Also Present: JD Cox, City Administrator; Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; John Harbarger, Public Works Director; Mike Armstrong, City Attorney. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 4a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – April 10, 2023; Item 4b. Minutes: Regular City Council Meeting – March 27, 2023; Item 4c. Warrant Register. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0. Public Comments: None. Presentations/Proclamations: Item 6a. Introduction of New Staff/Promoted Staff Members. Administrator Cox introduced Toby Porter, the new Landfill Supervisor. The Council welcomed Toby to the team. Public Hearing: Item 7a. New Bar & Grill Liquor License: 307 Horse Racing, Inc. DBA 307 Horse Racing. Mayor Pexton opened the public hearing at approximately 5:36 p.m. Clerk Kokesh provided an overview of the application, noting that the pending requirement for a food service permit had been fulfilled. Staff received no comments from the public and recommended approval of the license. Kyle Ridgeway, Vice President of 307 Horse Racing, Inc., introduced himself along with Jack Greer, CEO of 307 Horse Racing Inc., and Emily Longmire, Manager of 307 Horse Racing. Mr. Ridgeway informed the council that all staff will be TIPS trained as well as himself and Mr. Greer. 307 Horse Racing will be keeping the staff from Ranahan Steakhouse. No public comments were given. Pexton closed the public hearing at approximately 5:39 p.m. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the New Bar & Grill Liquor License for 307 Horse Racing, Inc. DBA 307 Horse Racing, as presented, for the term beginning April 11, 2023 and ending March 31, 2024. Motion carried 5-0. Item 7b. Ordinance No. 2021, an Ordinance Amending Section 16.3.17.3(c) and Section 16.3.17.4(d) of the Unified Land Development Code of the Douglas Municipal Code Pertaining to Development Applications, Second Reading. Mayor Pexton opened the public hearing at approximately 5:40 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin provided an overview of the ordinance. No public comments were given. Pexton closed the public hearing at approximately 5:42 p.m. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Ordinance No. 2021 as presented on its second reading. Motion carried 5-0. Council Action Items: Item 8a. Resolution No. 2023-11, a Resolution Establishing an Open Container District Within the Local Downtown Historic District and Guidelines for Enforcement Within Said District. Clerk Kokesh provided an overview of the resolution. Council inquired into use of wristbands between establishments, brief discussion followed. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve Resolution No. 2023-11 as presented. Motion carried 5-0. Item 8b. Appointment of Community Facility Task Force Members. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to table the appointment of members to the Community Facility Task Force until the first council meeting in May, and to allow for applications to be received through April 30, 2023. Motion carried 5-0. Item 8c. Appointment: Converse County Joint Justice Center Joint Powers Board. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to appoint Councilperson Perry Hershberger to the Converse County Joint Justice Center Joint Powers Board for the term ending January 31, 2025. Motion carried 4-0-1, Councilperson Hershberger abstained. Item 8d. Appointment: Douglas Historic Preservation Commission. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to appoint Sarah Russell to the Historic Preservation Commission for the term ending December 31, 2025. Motion carried 5-0. Item 8e. Donation Acceptance: Douglas Rotary Club. Public Works Director Harbarger provided an overview of the proposed donation, informing the council they would like to place it at the Railroad Interpretative Center. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to accept the donation from Douglas Rotary Club as presented and authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documents. Motion carried 5-0. Item 8f. Municipal Solid Waste Agreement: Amendment No. 1. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to revoke the previously awarded bid to Express Disposal and to further authorize staff to rebid the contract. Motion carried 5-0. Council Discussion & Non-Action Items: Item 9a. Directors’ Reports: Administrative Services/Treasurer Department, Public Works Department, Police Department, Community Development Department, Clerk Department. Administrator’s Report: Item 10a. Administrator Cox welcomed Councilmember John Bartling back to the Council. Cox announced staff will be moving forward with the roll out of the Arts & Culture Board of Trustees once the Community Facility Task Force has been appointed. Cedar Spring Wind Farm Phase 4 will be starting this summer and be a 17-month project with an anticipated $525 million investment into the county, with eligibility for the city to apply for possible impact related reimbursements. Staff anticipates hearing officially by October on the Recycling Grant. 307 Disposal has done their first delivery to Denver and the recycling is going well. Good People Doing Good Things: Item 11a. Councilperson McNare congratulated and thanked Police Lt. Matthews, SRO Kelley, SRO Evans, Officer Howard and Officer Dowd for their positive actions within the community. McNare proceed to read the Letters of Appreciation they received from Chief Byerly. Councilperson Hershberger thanked Chief Byerly for his recognition of his employees and sharing the same with the Council, he thanked Byerly for doing a good job himself. Mayor Pexton thanked staff for their work to keep the roads cleared during the last snow storm, it is greatly appreciated. Community Updates/Events Calendar: Item 12a. NOTICE: Possible Quorum: April 17, 2023, 9am to 2pm: Joint City & County Meeting with Aid to Others Applicants, County Courthouse Downstairs Meeting Room. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to adjourn the April 10, 2023 Regular City Council meeting at approximately 5:56 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk /s/Kim Pexton, Mayor
Publish: April 26, 2023 5914
