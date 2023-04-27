C.C. Commissioners
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of Converse County, April 18, 2023
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. on April 18, 2023. Present were Commission Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chairman Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Mike Colling, and Trent Kaufman; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Mr. Todd Mattson and Kenny Sisson, HDR Engineering provided updates on various major road projects. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent, and Mr. Shawn Kornegay, Foreman, provided departmental updates. Mr. Wilkinson requested, and the Commission authorized, that funds budgeted for Brae Road be used on 55 Ranch road due to damages sustained during winter months. Mr. Colling moved to approve a bore permit between the County and LC Land LLC for a 2” HDPE sleeve for electrical service to cattle scale on CR38/Dull Center Road contingent upon payment received; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve Amend. One to the 2023 HRRR Agreement for the County Delineators project to amend Section 4(D)(iv) of the original agreement; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Kaufman moved to approve Amend. One to the 2023 CMAQ Agreement for the County FY2023 Dust Suppression project to amend Section 4(D)(iv) of the original agreement; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to recess into Executive Session at 9:05 a.m. per W.S. §16-4-405 (a)(ii) to consider the appointment, employment, right to practice or dismissal of a public officer, professional person, or employee, or to hear complaints or charges brought against an employee, professional person, or officer; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. The meeting recessed at 9:05 a.m. and reconvened at 9:22 a.m. No action was taken. Mr. Chris Caskey, Technical Services Director, provided updates for Special Projects. Promptly at 9:30 a.m., the Clerk opened the only bid received for landscaping services at the CCJJC. Mr. Grant moved to accept Stinson Lawn Care as the apparent low bidder in the amount of $4,000/month, May-Oct 2023, and a one-time spring cleanup cost of $6,000, and authorized the Technical Services Director to move forward with a two-year contract for services with a two-year option to renegotiate and renew the agreement; motion failed for lack of a second. Following discussion, Mr. Short moved to accept Stinson Lawn Care as the apparent low bidder in the amount of $4,000/month May-Oct 2023 and a one-time spring cleanup fee of $6,000 and authorized the Technical Services Director to move forward with a one-year agreement for services with a three-year option to renegotiate and renew; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Caskey continued with departmental updates for Maintenance, Surveyor, and IT departments. Mr. Joel Schell, Treasurer, and Ms. Dixie Huxtable, Assessor, provided an overview of the property tax relief program as administered by the Wyoming Department of Revenue (DOR) as well as recommendations for the County Property Tax Relief Program. The Commission requested that Mr. Schell to develop a draft application and County Rules document for consideration and approval at the May 2, 2023 regular meeting with an effective date of May 3, 2023, and provided recommended parameters for the rules. Mr. Willox opened a public hearing at 11:04 a.m. to consider an application to vacate Lot 1 and replat into Lots 4 and 5 of the PRB Minor Subdivision; an overview was provided by Ms. Tory Walsh, Special Projects Coordinator. There were no public or written comments in favor or opposition of the application submitted: the public hearing closed at 11:14 a.m. Mr. Colling moved to approve the application to vacate Lot 1 and replat into Lots 4 and 5 of the PRB Minor Subdivision, as well as the associated variance of Lot 4 being a substandard lot at 3.4 acres, and also moved to require the condition that the fence which currently divides the proposed replat of Lots 4 and 5 be moved prior to the County signing off on the final plat; Mr. Grant seconded. It was discussed for the record that this subdivision came forward initially with issues and has continued with issues and requested variances and there is some desire to deny due to inadequate planning; no further discussion and motion carried. Mr. Hal Hutchinson, Project Manager, and Mr. Tim Schenk, GSG Architecture, provided updates on the CCJJC Phase 2 project. Mr. Short moved to approve Change Order No. 8 for CCJJC Phase 2, for a total contract sum deduction of 79451 for a total contract sum of 24600,251; and increase contract time by 101 days, with substantial completion on Aug 31, 2023; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried with Mr. Kaufman opposing the motion. Mr. Short moved to approve Amend. No. 2 to the Construction Manager/Owner’s Representative Agreement between the County and Hal Hutchinson to extend the time of services to Aug 31, 2023 with no increase in cost; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve Amend. No. 8 to the Professional Services Agreement between the County and GSG Architecture for moving activity to move County Attorney and District Court for an increase in cost of 46523, which includes GSC Architecture’s fee and was not a budgeted expense; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. The meeting recessed for lunch at 12:21 p.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m. Ms. Kelly Wessels, Exec. Director of the Community Action Partnership of Natrona County (CAPNC), provided a detailed overview of CSBG funds and programs. The Commissioners expressed interest in CAPNC applying for the CSBG funds on behalf of Converse County for the next year; Ms. Wessels will determine if this is a possibility and will report back to the Commission. Ms. Darcey Cowardin, Public Health Nurse Manager, provided departmental updates. Mr. Colling moved to recess into Executive Session per W.S. §16-4-405 (a)(ii) to consider the appointment, employment, right to practice or dismissal of a public officer, professional person, or employee, or to hear complaints or charges brought against an employee, professional person, or officer; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. The meeting recessed at 2:08 p.m. and reconvened at 2:20 p.m. No action was taken. Mr. Willox opened a public hearing at 2:30 p.m. to seek citizen input on the proposed revision to the Sizes, Weights, & Permits Rules & Regs governing the permitting of oversize and/or overweight vehicles and loads using Converse County roads. Corporal Tom Kelly, CCSO, provided a detailed overview of all the proposed changes. There were no public or written comments in favor or opposition received. The public hearing closed at 2:47 p.m. Mr. Short moved to approve and adopt Resolution No. 04-23, Amending Converse County Sizes, Weights, & Permit Rules & Regulations; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. All members of the Converse County Fair Board were present to discuss revised bylaws and other topics. Mr. Kaufman moved to repeal the Converse County Fair Board bylaws and approve and adopt the amended bylaws as presented; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. The minutes of the April 5th regular meeting were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Colling moved to approve monthly reports for March: Public Health: 11225.34CCSO: 2568.36 ; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve a grazing lease between the County and Levi Single for a portion of County Park, two-year term, April 1, 2023 March 31, 2025, 1.35 per AUM, total cost of 111.81 per year; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve a grazing lease between the County and True Ranches LLC for a portion of County Park, two-year term, April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2025, 1.35 per AUM, total cost of 72.25 per year; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to ratify the Agreement between the County and the Dept of Navy for use of 2 night vision pocket scopes, May 12, 2023 until May 12, 2024 for a total cost of 600.00 Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. The Commission acknowledged the resignation of Mark Drumhiller from the Parks & Rec Board, effective immediately. Mr. Grant moved to appoint Mr. Curtis Maxwell to the Converse County Predatory Mgmt. District for a 3-year term effective Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 2025; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. The regular meeting adjourned at 3:41 p.m. A regular meeting of this Board will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, May 2 and 3, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. unless otherwise posted, at the Converse County Courthouse within Commission Chambers, located at 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. The public is invited to attend. To get on the agenda, call the Clerk’s Office by the Thursday before the meeting. Per W.S. §18-3-516(f), access to county information can be obtained at www.conversecountywy.gov or by calling the County Clerk’s Office at (307) 358-2244.
/s/ Karen Rimmer /s/ James H. Willox, Chairman
Publish: April 26, 2023 5913
