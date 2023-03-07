Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, the Commission hereby gives notice of the Application of Black Hills Wyoming Gas, LLC d/b/a Black Hills Energy (BHWG or the Company), for authority to revise the Fuel, Lost and Unaccounted for Gas Percentages (FL&U) in all of its Divisions, as more fully described below.
1. BHWG is a natural gas public utility subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction. Wyo. Stat. §§ 37-1-101(a)(vi)(D) and 37-2-112.
2. On March 1, 2023, BHWG filed its annual Application requesting approval to revise its FL&U gas percentages for the Casper, Cheyenne, Cody, Gillette and Torrington divisions, effective June 1, 2023. The Company requests the following:
Casper Division
(i) A decrease in the Transmission FL&U percentage from 1.587% to .197%;
(ii) A decrease in the Storage Injection FL&U percentage from 3.325% to 2.573%;
Cheyenne Division
(i) An increase in the Distribution and Gas Cost Adjustment FL&U for gas percentage from 0.439% to 1.279%;
Cody Division
(i) An increase in the Transmission and Gas Cost Adjustment FL&U for gas percentage from 2.114% to 2.318%;
Gillette Division
(i) A decrease in the Choice Gas Distribution FL&U for Gas Reconciliation percentage from 0.118% to 0.000%;
(ii) An increase in the Distribution and Gas Cost Adjustment FL&U for Gas percentage from 0.433% to 0.834%;
Torrington Division
(i) An increase in the Choice Gas Distribution FL&U for Gas Reconciliation percentage from 2.726% to 2.739%; and
(ii) An increase in the Distribution and Gas Cost Adjustment FL&U for Gas percentage from 1.535% to 2.291%.
3. This is not a complete description of the Application. You may review the Application at the Commission’s office in Cheyenne, Wyoming during regular business hours or online at: http://dms.wyo.gov/external/publicusers.aspx (enter Record No. 17250).
4. Anyone wishing to file a statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must do so in writing filed with the Commission on or before March 31, 2023. Any intervention request filed with the Commission shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding. Please be sure to mention Docket No. 30026-72-GA-23 in all correspondence with the Commission.
5. If you wish to participate in this matter and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, call the Commission at (307) 777-7427 or write to the Commission, 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. Communications-impaired persons may contact the Commission through Wyoming Relay at 711.
Dated: March 3, 2023.
Publish: March 8 & 15, 2023 5815
