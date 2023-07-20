Mineral Rights Owners...
NOTICE TO MINERAL RIGHTS OWNERS
REGARDING THE PROPOSED DUTCHMAN SOLAR PROJECT, CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
DUTC bn, LLC (Dutchman Renewable Power Project, Dutchman Solar, or Applicant), a subsidiary of BNC DEVCO, LLC, a joint venture between BrightNight and Cordelio Power, is developing the Dutchman Solar project (Project) which will be located on approximately 4,738 acres of land 1.5 miles northeast of Glenrock and will be accessed via State Highway 95 northwest of Glenrock in Converse County, Wyoming. The Project is a proposed commercial solar energy facility of up to approximately 499 megawatts in size that will contain approximately 3,633 acres of solar panels and related facilities and equipment such as two battery energy storage systems, two substations, operations and maintenance structures, and 6.8 miles of overhead 230-kilovolt generation-tie transmission lines. The site will be located entirely on private land. This publication is meant to provide notice to mineral rights owners in or near the Project area. DUTC bn, LLC will be submitting applications to Converse County and the State of Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Industrial Siting Division to permit the Dutchman Solar Project to be located on lands which may include the following areas of Converse County, Wyoming:
Township 33 North, Range 74 West, 6th P.M.
All or portions of Sections 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 16, 17
Township 33 North, Range 75 West, 6th P.M.
All or portions of Sections 1, 2, 3, and 12
Township 34 North, Range 75 West, 6th P.M.
All or portions of Sections 23,25, 26, 27, 34, and 35
The Converse County Solar Energy Facility Permit Application was submitted on June 30, 2023 with public hearings tentatively planned for August 15 and September 5, 2023. The submittal of an Industrial Siting Application to Wyoming DEQ is planned for October 2023 with a public hearing tentatively planned in January 2024. Copies of the applications will thereafter be available at public libraries and local government offices in Converse County, Wyoming and the WDEQ-ISD office in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Interested persons can submit comments in writing by sending an email to nathan@brightnightpower.com, or via the Project website at https://brightnightpower.com/dutchman/.
Additionally, Dutchman Solar is hosting two public open houses that will be held to obtain public comment on the Project. The first will be held on July 26, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Glenrock Town Hall, 219 S. Third St., Glenrock, Wyoming 82637. The second will be held on July 27, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Hampton Inn & Suites Douglas, 1730 Muirfield Ct., Douglas, Wyoming 82633. Guests are invited to come and go as they please during these hours.
Publish: July 19 & 26, 2023 6078
