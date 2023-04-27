Niobrara CSD#1
Accepting Bids...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Niobrara County School District #1
Board of Trustees
Notice for Accepting Bids
Public Address (intercom) System and/or Audio/Video System for remote instruction and security.
Notice is hereby given that on April18, 2023 the Niobrara County School District #1 will be accepting bids for Installation of Public Address (intercom) System and/or Audio/Video system for remote instruction and security in three school locations. For more specifications please contact George Mirich at 307-334-3793. If you are interested in submitting a bid please submit by the 10’h day of May 2023, to the Superintendent of Niobrara County School District #1 at the following address:
Mr. George Mirich
Niobrara County School District #1
PO Box 629
Lusk, WY 82225
Niobrara County Board ofTrustees
/s/ Alexis Ashurst, Chairperson
Cheryl Lund, Clerk
Publish: April 26 & May 3, 2023 5906
