Niobrara CSD#1

Accepting Bids...

PUBLIC NOTICE

Niobrara County School District #1

Board of Trustees

Notice for Accepting Bids

Public Address (intercom) System and/or Audio/Video System for remote instruction and security.

Notice is hereby given that on April18, 2023 the Niobrara County School District #1 will be accepting bids for Installation of Public Address (intercom) System and/or Audio/Video system for remote instruction and security in three school locations. For more specifications please contact George Mirich at 307-334-3793. If you are interested in submitting a bid please submit by the 10’h day of May 2023, to the Superintendent of Niobrara County School District #1 at the following address:

Mr. George Mirich

Niobrara County School District #1

PO Box 629

Lusk, WY 82225

Niobrara County Board ofTrustees

/s/ Alexis Ashurst, Chairperson

Cheryl Lund, Clerk

Publish: April 26 & May 3, 2023    5906

