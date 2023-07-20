Dutchman Renewable Power Project...
Public Open House Notification
DUTCHMAN RENEWABLE POWER PROJECT
DUTC bn, LLC (Dutchman Renewable Power Project, Dutchman Solar, or Applicant), a subsidiary of BNC DEVCO, LLC, a joint venture between BrightNight and Cordelio Power, is developing the Dutchman Renewable Power Project which will be located on approximately 4,738 acres of land 1.5 miles northeast of Glenrock and will be accessed via State Highway 95 northwest of Glenrock in Converse County, Wyoming. The Project is a proposed commercial solar energy facility of up to approximately 499 megawatts in size that will contain approximately 3,633 acres of solar panels and related facilities and equipment such as two battery energy storage systems, two substations, operations and maintenance structures, and 6.8 miles of overhead 230-kilovolt generation-tie transmission lines. The site will be located entirely on private land.
Notice is hereby given that two public open houses will be held to obtain comment on the Project. The first will be held on July 26, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Glenrock Town Hall, 219 S. Third St., Glenrock, Wyoming 82637. The second will be held on July 27, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Hampton Inn & Suites Douglas, 1730 Muirfield Ct., Douglas, Wyoming 82633. Guests are invited to come and go as they please during these hours.
You may provide input by sending an email to nathan@brightnightpower.com, or via the Project website at https://brightnightpower.com/dutchman/. Please be sure to include your name and contact info with your comments so that we may follow-up with you effectively.
Publish: July 19 & 26, 2023 6079
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.