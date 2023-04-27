Oil and Gas Commission...

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF WYOMING

The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, May 8, 2023, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.

DOCKET NO.  /  APPLICANT  /  MATTER  /  S-T-R  /  FORMATION  /  COUNTY

737-2022 / W.I. Moore Ranch Co. / Surface Owner Objection to EOG Resources’ Surety Bond for construction of wells / 3.4.24-40-74; 17-41-73 / NA / Converse, Campbell

856-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Mount Massive 39-71-26-35 F1CH; API 49-009-42842 / 25.26.27.35.36-39-71 / Frontier / Converse

857-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Mount Massive 39-71-26-35 NCXH; API 49-009-42845 / 25.26.27.35.36-39-71 / Niobrara / Converse

881-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Massive 397126 35ATH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse

882-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Massive 397126 35DTH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse

883-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Elbert 397125 36BTH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse

962-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Kerr-McGee Oil & Gas Onshore; Shawnee Fed 3369-23-N4H; API 49-009-33180 / 23-33-69 / Niobrara / Converse

963-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Kerr-McGee Oil & Gas Onshore; Shawnee Fed 3369-23-T1H; API 49-009-33175 / 23-33-69 / Turner / Converse

987-2022 / Continental Resources / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders [AMND] / 11.14.23-33-69 / Niobrara / Converse

988-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) [AMND] / 11.14.23-33-69 / Niobrara / Converse

989-2022 / Continental Resources / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 11.14.23-33-69 / Turner / Converse

990-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Turner) / 11.14.23-33-69 / Turner / Converse

992-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Kerr-McGee Oil and Gas Onshore; Shawnee Fed 3368-21-N4XH; API 49-009-33163 / 21.28-33-68 / Niobrara / Converse

993-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Kerr-McGee Oil and Gas Onshore; Shawnee Fed 3368-21-T1XH; API 49-009-33164 / 21.28-33-68 / Turner / Converse

994-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Kerr-McGee Oil and Gas Onshore; Shawnee Fed 3368-33-N4XH; API 49-009-33150 / 28.33-33-68 / Niobrara / Converse

995-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Kerr-McGee Oil and Gas Onshore; Shawnee Fed 3368-33-T1XH; API 49-009-33155 / 28.33-33-68 / Turner / Converse

1039-2022 / Continental Resources / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 21.28.33-33-68 / Niobrara / Converse

1040-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) / 21.28.33-33-68 / Niobrara / Converse

1041-2022 / Continental Resources / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 21.28.33-33-68 / Turner / Converse

1042-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Turner) / 21.28.33-33-68 / Turner / Converse

329-2023 / Impact Exploration & Production / Statutory Pooling; Kratos 319 8-5H; API 49-009-48710 / 5.8-37-74 / Niobrara / Converse

330-2023 / Impact Exploration & Production / Statutory Pooling; Kratos 347 8-5H; API 49-009-46559 / 5.8-37-74 / Niobrara / Converse

426-2023 / Three Crown Petroleum / Statutory Pooling; Patterson 2H; API 49-009-48986 / 20.29.32-38-74 / Frontier / Converse

448-2023 / WOGCC / Show Cause; Bearcat Energy LLC (Colorado); Abandoned Equipment / NA / NA / Campbell, Converse, Sheridan, Johnson

463-2023 / Northwoods Operating, Northwoods Land / 1280-Acre D&S Unit [AMND] / 29.32-39-75 / Niobrara / Converse

464-2023 / Northwoods Operating, Northwoods Land / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) / 29.32-39-75 / Niobrara / Converse

483-2023 / Continental Resources / 2559.23-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 2.11.14.23-35-71 / Mowry / Converse

484-2023 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Mowry) / 2.11.14.23-35-71 / Mowry / Converse

485-2023 / Continental Resources / 2559.23-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 2.11.14.23-35-71 / Parkman / Converse

486-2023 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Parkman) / 2.11.14.23-35-71 / Parkman / Converse

495-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Kali Fed 3671-16-4-4 PH; API 49-009-49090 [AMND] / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Parkman / Converse

501-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Kali Fed 36-71-16-21-14W NH; API 49-009-31202 [AMND] / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse

503-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Tiny Fed 3671-17-20-15E NH; API 49-009-49031 [AMND] / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse

504-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Tiny Fed 3671-17-20-16E NH; API 49-009-49030 [AMND] / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse

588-2023 / Bright Rock Energy / Flare Gas Extension; Buster Federal 3502 35-73 N-DH / 1.2.11-34-73; 25.26.35.36-35-73 / Niobrara / Converse

590-2023 / EOG Resources / 2560-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 15.22.27.34-40-73 / Mowry / Converse

591-2023 / EOG Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 16 Mowry) / 15.22.27.34-40-73 / Mowry / Converse

603-2023 / Continental Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 30.31-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

604-2023 / Continental Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 30.31-35-71 / Mowry / Converse

605-2023 / Continental Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 18.19-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse

606-2023 / Continental Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 18.19-35-70 / Parkman / Converse

607-2023 / Continental Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 18.19-35-70 / Mowry / Converse

608-2023 / Continental Resources / Amend Setbacks in 759-13 and 1721-17 / 30.31-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse

609-2023 / Continental Resources / 1290.84-Acre D&S Unit / 30.31-35-70 / Mowry / Converse

610-2023 / Continental Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 11.14-34-70 / Mowry / Converse

611-2023 / Continental Resources / 1289.11-Acre D&S Unit / 34-33-69; 3.4-32-69 / Mowry / Converse

654-2023 / EOG Resources / Statutory Pooling; Corvus 2734-9H; API 49-009-38476 [AMND] / 15.22.27.34-40-73 / Mowry / Converse

716-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Kali Fed 3671-16-21-13 TH; API 49-009-31203 / 16.21-36-71 /

Turner / Converse

717-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Remi Fed 3671-16-21-16 PH; API 49-009-49048 / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Parkman / Converse

718-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Jack Fed 3671-18-19-15 MH; API 49-009-49045 / 16.17.18.19. 20.21-36-71 / Mowry / Converse

Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above.  Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.

Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.

DATED this 18th day of April 2023.

Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission

/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary

Publish: April 26, 2023    5904

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.