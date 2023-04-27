Oil and Gas Commission...
BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, May 8, 2023, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.
DOCKET NO. / APPLICANT / MATTER / S-T-R / FORMATION / COUNTY
737-2022 / W.I. Moore Ranch Co. / Surface Owner Objection to EOG Resources’ Surety Bond for construction of wells / 3.4.24-40-74; 17-41-73 / NA / Converse, Campbell
856-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Mount Massive 39-71-26-35 F1CH; API 49-009-42842 / 25.26.27.35.36-39-71 / Frontier / Converse
857-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Mount Massive 39-71-26-35 NCXH; API 49-009-42845 / 25.26.27.35.36-39-71 / Niobrara / Converse
881-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Massive 397126 35ATH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse
882-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Massive 397126 35DTH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse
883-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Elbert 397125 36BTH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse
962-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Kerr-McGee Oil & Gas Onshore; Shawnee Fed 3369-23-N4H; API 49-009-33180 / 23-33-69 / Niobrara / Converse
963-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Kerr-McGee Oil & Gas Onshore; Shawnee Fed 3369-23-T1H; API 49-009-33175 / 23-33-69 / Turner / Converse
987-2022 / Continental Resources / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders [AMND] / 11.14.23-33-69 / Niobrara / Converse
988-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) [AMND] / 11.14.23-33-69 / Niobrara / Converse
989-2022 / Continental Resources / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 11.14.23-33-69 / Turner / Converse
990-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Turner) / 11.14.23-33-69 / Turner / Converse
992-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Kerr-McGee Oil and Gas Onshore; Shawnee Fed 3368-21-N4XH; API 49-009-33163 / 21.28-33-68 / Niobrara / Converse
993-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Kerr-McGee Oil and Gas Onshore; Shawnee Fed 3368-21-T1XH; API 49-009-33164 / 21.28-33-68 / Turner / Converse
994-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Kerr-McGee Oil and Gas Onshore; Shawnee Fed 3368-33-N4XH; API 49-009-33150 / 28.33-33-68 / Niobrara / Converse
995-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Kerr-McGee Oil and Gas Onshore; Shawnee Fed 3368-33-T1XH; API 49-009-33155 / 28.33-33-68 / Turner / Converse
1039-2022 / Continental Resources / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 21.28.33-33-68 / Niobrara / Converse
1040-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) / 21.28.33-33-68 / Niobrara / Converse
1041-2022 / Continental Resources / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 21.28.33-33-68 / Turner / Converse
1042-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Turner) / 21.28.33-33-68 / Turner / Converse
329-2023 / Impact Exploration & Production / Statutory Pooling; Kratos 319 8-5H; API 49-009-48710 / 5.8-37-74 / Niobrara / Converse
330-2023 / Impact Exploration & Production / Statutory Pooling; Kratos 347 8-5H; API 49-009-46559 / 5.8-37-74 / Niobrara / Converse
426-2023 / Three Crown Petroleum / Statutory Pooling; Patterson 2H; API 49-009-48986 / 20.29.32-38-74 / Frontier / Converse
448-2023 / WOGCC / Show Cause; Bearcat Energy LLC (Colorado); Abandoned Equipment / NA / NA / Campbell, Converse, Sheridan, Johnson
463-2023 / Northwoods Operating, Northwoods Land / 1280-Acre D&S Unit [AMND] / 29.32-39-75 / Niobrara / Converse
464-2023 / Northwoods Operating, Northwoods Land / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) / 29.32-39-75 / Niobrara / Converse
483-2023 / Continental Resources / 2559.23-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 2.11.14.23-35-71 / Mowry / Converse
484-2023 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Mowry) / 2.11.14.23-35-71 / Mowry / Converse
485-2023 / Continental Resources / 2559.23-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 2.11.14.23-35-71 / Parkman / Converse
486-2023 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Parkman) / 2.11.14.23-35-71 / Parkman / Converse
495-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Kali Fed 3671-16-4-4 PH; API 49-009-49090 [AMND] / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Parkman / Converse
501-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Kali Fed 36-71-16-21-14W NH; API 49-009-31202 [AMND] / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse
503-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Tiny Fed 3671-17-20-15E NH; API 49-009-49031 [AMND] / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse
504-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Tiny Fed 3671-17-20-16E NH; API 49-009-49030 [AMND] / 16.17.18.19.20.21-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse
588-2023 / Bright Rock Energy / Flare Gas Extension; Buster Federal 3502 35-73 N-DH / 1.2.11-34-73; 25.26.35.36-35-73 / Niobrara / Converse
590-2023 / EOG Resources / 2560-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 15.22.27.34-40-73 / Mowry / Converse
591-2023 / EOG Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 16 Mowry) / 15.22.27.34-40-73 / Mowry / Converse
603-2023 / Continental Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 30.31-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
604-2023 / Continental Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 30.31-35-71 / Mowry / Converse
605-2023 / Continental Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 18.19-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse
606-2023 / Continental Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 18.19-35-70 / Parkman / Converse
607-2023 / Continental Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 18.19-35-70 / Mowry / Converse
608-2023 / Continental Resources / Amend Setbacks in 759-13 and 1721-17 / 30.31-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse
609-2023 / Continental Resources / 1290.84-Acre D&S Unit / 30.31-35-70 / Mowry / Converse
610-2023 / Continental Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 11.14-34-70 / Mowry / Converse
611-2023 / Continental Resources / 1289.11-Acre D&S Unit / 34-33-69; 3.4-32-69 / Mowry / Converse
654-2023 / EOG Resources / Statutory Pooling; Corvus 2734-9H; API 49-009-38476 [AMND] / 15.22.27.34-40-73 / Mowry / Converse
716-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Kali Fed 3671-16-21-13 TH; API 49-009-31203 / 16.21-36-71 /
Turner / Converse
717-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Remi Fed 3671-16-21-16 PH; API 49-009-49048 / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Parkman / Converse
718-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Jack Fed 3671-18-19-15 MH; API 49-009-49045 / 16.17.18.19. 20.21-36-71 / Mowry / Converse
Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above. Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.
Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.
DATED this 18th day of April 2023.
Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission
/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary
Publish: April 26, 2023 5904
