Oil & Gas Commission...
BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
CORRECTION: The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, July 12, 2021, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming, to consider the matters which were identified in the legal notice dated June 16, 2021, and which published on or about June 23, 2021.
DATED this 28th day of June 2021.
Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission
/s/ Mark Watson, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary
Publish: July 7, 2021 4788
