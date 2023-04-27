Public Notice...
1. RMP is a division of PacifiCorp, an Oregon corporation, engaged in the business of supplying electric utility service to customers throughout its six-state service territory, including Wyoming. RMP is a public utility subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction. Wyoming Statute §§ 37-l-101(a)(vi)(C) and 37-2-112.
2. On April 12, 2023, RMP submitted its Application requesting the Commission’s approval of its proposal to extend the 2020 Protocol through December 31, 2025, effective January 1, 2024.
3. PacifiCorp serves customers in all six of its jurisdictions as a single system, and can access resources across the West and multiple trading hubs to minimize off-system wheeling costs to provide value to our customers. RMP states PacifiCorp uses single agreement to govern the allocation of the costs and benefits of shared generation and transmission resources among the states to realize the benefits of planning and operating as one system. An inter-jurisdictional cost allocation methodology is used to allocate these system costs and benefits. This methodology is negotiated among a diverse array of stakeholders representing interests in PacifiCorp’s service territory. The currently approved methodology is the 2020 Protocol.
4. The 2020 Protocol was designed as a temporary cost allocation methodology that would expire on December 31, 2023. After the execution of the 2020 Protocol, the Framework Issues Workgroup began investigating and working through issues to develop the successor to the 2020 Protocol. New federal legislation and environmental rule changes are expected to impact the costs and benefits of PacifiCorp’s generation fleet. Potential alternative resource allocation methodologies have been identified and the Parties would like to continue to explore these options. As a result, the Parties are requesting a two-year extension to the 2020 Protocol.
5. This is not a complete description of RMP’s Application. You may review the Application at RMP’s Wyoming offices and at the Commission’s office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, during business hours or online at: https://dms.wyo.gov/external/publicusers.aspx (enter Record No. 17280).
6. Anyone desiring to file a statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must do so, in writing, on or before May 17, 2023. Petitions shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding. Please mention Docket No. 20000-641-EA-23 in all correspondence with the Commission.
7. If you wish to participate in this matter and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427, or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay at 711.
Dated: April 17, 2023
