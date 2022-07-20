Notice of Application...
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Brian Paris, Co-Trustee of the Z Lazy Y Ranch Trust, a Trust Indenture dated April 23rd, 2015, on behalf of the Wayne Paris Estate, has filed an Application for Decree of Distribution in the Eighth Judicial District Court, Converse County, Wyoming, Probate Number 7399, on July 15th, 2022. Wayne Paris departed this life on or about October 31st, 2021, in Converse County, Wyoming, and at the time of his death he owned as his sole and separate property, an interest in the following described real property located in Converse County, Wyoming, to-wit:
Lots 20 and 21, Track 12, Brownfield-Hamilton
and Hamilton Tracts,
Converse County, Wyoming
Otherwise known as 816 Brownfield Road
and 820 Brownfield Road
All interested persons in said estate and proceedings, including creditors, heirs, and devisees, are hereby given notice of said Application. If no objections are made to said Application prior to the expiration of 30 days from the date of the first publication, an Order will be entered accordingly.
Dated this 11th day of July, 2022.
Heather A. Jacobson, WSB #6-3648
Attorney for the Estate of Wayne Paris
Publish: July 20 & 27, 2022 5422
