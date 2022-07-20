Converse County
Salaries...
In accordance with W.S. 18-3-516, the following is a complete listing of all fulltime employees and elected officials of Converse County. Salaries are gross yearly salaries and do not reflect any fringe benefits or overtime compensation: Alvarado, Adam Detention LT 81,197.52; Alvarado, Daniel, Detention Officer 59,598.84; Ayers, Earl, Operator 53,239.68; Becker, Clinton, Sheriff 100,000; Bliss, Mary, Health Nurse 57,000; Blomberg, Kelli, Attorney 115,097.17; Boespflug, Alex, PS Telecommunicator 53,081.60; Bowen, James, Operator 56,971.20; Brammer, Jeffery, Detention Officer 49,973.40; Briggs, Chad, Operator 39,520; Bright, Robin, Detention Sgt 66,972; Buchanan, Hallie, Detention Officer 46,072.04; Byerly, Ashley, Communications Mgr. 72,000; Carr, Lea Ann, Clerk 50,964; Carr, Geri, Clerk 58,993.32; Carr, Patricia, Clerk 48,603.96; Caskey, Christopher, Tech Svc Director 90,000; Cathcart, Carly, PS Telecommunicator 43,264.08; Chamberlain, Joel, Operator 43,191; Colling, Michael, Commissioner 38,750; Cooper, Vere, PS Telecommunicator 55,512.75; Crays, Janice, Receptionist 40,958.40; Curtis, Traci, Field Deputy 39,000; Daley, Edward Jr, Operator 39,521; Dalgarn, Russel, Emergency Mgr. 75,712.37; Davies, Mike, Operator 50,043.96; Davis, Robert, Operator 43,867.20; Dexter, Mark, Patrol Deputy 70,818.24; Dwyer, Corey, Patrol Deputy 63,246.72; Eckenrod, Dede, Field Deputy 39,600; Gabert, Harley, Operator 47,008.08; Gallagher, Jamie, Detention Officer 53,150.64; Grant, Richard Jr, Commissioner 38,750; Gregersen, Stephen, Attorney 111,300; Guenther, Kenneth, Operator 41,219.86; Gushurst, Don, Maint Director 61,081.19;Hard, Spencer, Detention Officer 52,522.08; Harkness, Kohlton, Detention Officer 46,072.04; Harris, Barbara, Deputy Dist Court Clerk 64,451.16; Henson, Tiffany, Financial Analyst 58,849.92; Herrera, Paul, Mechanic 66,171.72; Herrmann, Erika, PS Telecommunicator 39,002.52; Herrmann, Marcin, Patrol Deputy 52,712.40; Hinckley, Jim, Operator 60,198.36; Hinton, Christopher, Deputy Treasurer 69,225; Hiser, Andrea, Secretary 41,184; Hoving, Linda, Field Deputy 43,980; Hubbard, Kyra, Clerk 46,963.44; Hughes, Nathan, Undersheriff 92,857.68; Huxtable, Dixie, Assessor 100,000; Huxtable, John, Operator 52,653.96; Isner, Peter, Patrol Deputy 62,006.52; Johnson, Heather, Operator 41,234.92; Johnson, Racheal, Patrol Deputy 53,980.56; Johnston, Kimberly, AP/Payroll Clerk 63,893.04; Jones, Richard, Sgt 70,729.44; Jones, Thomas, Patrol Deputy 53,980.56; Kelly, Thomas, Cpl 68,938.08; Kenkel, April, Clerk 40,800; Kenkel, Jordan, Mechanic 56,874.36; Kinneberg, Ira, CPR Instructor 65,802; Kleemeyer, Cody, Detention Officer 45,604.50; Knight, Willis, Sgt 62,709.60; Kones, John, Operator 47,347.32; Kornegay, Deborah, Clerk 53,131.32; Kornegay, Shawn, Foreman 69,678.72; Koss, Eric, Investigator 82,240.32; Kunz, Vance, Patrol Deputy 55,060.17; Laird, Daerrian, Detention Officer 49,077.96; Lane, Justin, IT/Tech Svcs 65,426.76; Lehner, Thornton, Commissioner 37,800; Lovitt, Craig, Operator 47,068.80; Martinez, Marcos, Detention Cpl 54,600.60; Mason, Heidi, Legal Secretary 56,834.52; McCullough, Pamela, Dist Court Clerk 100,000;McMahon, Cory, Detention Cpl 57,330.72; McNare, Keri, Patrol Deputy 69,429.60; McPherson, Brian, Operator 52,845.72; Meeks, Kurt, Operator 50,722.08; Meyer, Heather, Deputy Assessor 61,800; Miller, Casey, Specialist 47,427.48; Miller, Crimson, Admin Asst 50,300.16; Morvee, Janeen, Election Clerk 62,751.60; Muncy, Scott, Mechanic 52,738.90; Norris, Mark, Detention Officer 46,072.08; Ohnstad, Samuel, Detention Officer 57,284.52; Ormseth, Matthew, Detention Sgt 66,972; Parker, Sonya, PS Telecommunicator 44,345.64; Peech, Benjamin, Investigations Lt 79,266.24; Peech, Nycole, Admin Asst 47,451.84; Peterson, Amber, Patrol Deputy 57,823.80; Peterson, Justin, Detention Officer 56,553.60; Pimentel, Esther, Clerk 42,840; Richardson, Holly, Special Proj Director 66,403.32; Richardson, Quentin, County Attorney $100,000.00; Rimmer, Karen, County Clerk $100,000.00; Roberts, Katherine, Clerk 50,964; Roberts, Leah, Secretary $37,247.04;Sanders, Jared, Maintenance $44,579.04;Schell, Joel, County Treasurer 100,000; Schell, Mary, Secretary 47,451.84; Schmidt, Falyn, PS Telecommunicator 39,002.52; Schmitt, Lisa, Detention Officer 51,209.16; Schubert, Arthur, Surveyor 77,146.92; Schulte, Tammy, Secretary 50,024.28; Shaw, David, Operator 50,607; Shepherd, John, Operator 44,252.04; Shepherd, Johnna, Emer Response Coordinator 52,000.08; Short, Robert, Commissioner 37,800; Shuler, Kristy, Clerk 47,583.96; Shumway, Arah, Attorney 109,701.99; Smartt, Andrew, Patrol Deputy 53,206.80; Smartt, Whitney, PS Telecommunicator 35,752.31;Smith, Christina, Park Maint 35,000;Smith, Traves, Park Maint 35,000; Snelling, William, Operator 43,885.20; Steiger, Daniel, Detention Officer 51,660.72; Sweet, Doris, Legal Secretary 57,477.84; Szumada, Matthew, Detention Cpl 52,520; Temple, Amanda, Detention Cpl 58,477.08; Tiensvold, Sara, Patrol Sgt 75,635.28; Valentine, Terry, Operator 51,273.96; Wales, Sharon, Clerk 46,934.64; Wells, William, Operator 50,824.68; Westby, Kelly, Specialist 57,857.28; Wilde, Shawn, Attorney 123,412.62; Wilkinson, Jason, Superintendent 74,507.40; Willox, James, Commissioner 37,800; Witbrod, Brian, Field Depty 52,080; Wright, Kimberley, Cpl $60,752.04;Wright, Trevor, Patrol Deputy $68,460.36;Wright, Triston, Operator 42,307.20; Wright, Weston, Patrol Deputy 55,840.04. POLICY OF NONDISCRIMINATION: Converse County does not discriminate against any individual because of race, religion, sex, color, age, handicap, or national origin, and these shall not be a factor in consideration for employment, selection of training, promotion, transfer, recruitment, rates of pay, or other forms of compensation, demotion or separation.
/s/Karen Rimmer, County Clerk
Publish: July 20, 2022 5420
