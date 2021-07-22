Name Change...
State of Wyoming ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
)ss
county of Converse ) 8th Judicial District
in the matter of the ) Civil Action Case No. 18385
change of name of )
rebecca G. Cooper )
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
You are hereby notified that a Petition For Change of Name, Civil Action No. 18385, has been filed on behalf of Rebecca G. Cooper in the Wyoming District Court for the 8th Judicial District, whose address is 107 N. 5th Street, Suite 228, Douglas, WY 82633, the object and prayer of which is to change the name of the above-named person from Rebecca G. Cooper to Rebekka LeAnn Elizabeth Ferguson.
Any objection must be filed with District Court within 30 days following the last date of publication of this notice, or an Order Granting Name Change may be granted without futher notice.
DATED this 7th day of July, 2021
BY CLERK OF COURT
/s/Sharon Wohl
Deputy
Publish: July 14, 21, 28 & August 4, 2021 4803
